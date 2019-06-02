Coach Nate Oats has landed his first five-star player.

Jahvon Quinerly has decided to transfer to the University of Alabama where he will sit out this upcoming season, but have three years of eligibility remaining. Quinerly was a five-star and the No. 31 ranked prospect in the 2018 cycle before he signed with Villanova. He decided to transfer after this past season and Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats was the first to contact him after he announced his intent to transfer.

“Jahvon is a dynamic guard that plays best in the open floor. He’s a perfect fit with the way we play,” Oats said. “He’s a playmaker that makes plays for both himself and his teammates. He makes everyone around him better. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and his family throughout this recruiting process. He comes from a great close-knit family and is the type of high-character individual we’re looking to bring into our program here.”

The 6-foot, 165-pound point guard from Hackensack, New Jersey recently visited Alabama on Memorial Day weekend where he was very impressed by what Oats sold to him. Quinerly is exactly what Oats looks for in a point guard: tough, fast, and a great shooter.

Circumstances did not allow him to showcase his talents at Villanova, but he is expected to be the floor general for Alabama for the near future.