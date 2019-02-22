TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama and West Virginia announced a home-and-home series between the Crimson Tide and Mountaineers for 2026 and 2027 on Friday.

“We are pleased to be able to add another premier, non-conference opponent to our future home-and-homes with West Virginia,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “This series gives our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans the opportunity to play in and experience outstanding on-campus matchups to open the 2026 and 2027 seasons. As we continue to build out our future schedules, we will work to include even more home-and-homes of this caliber.”

The first meeting will take place in Morgantown, W.Va., on Sept. 5, 2026, with West Virginia returning the trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2027.

The 2026 and 2027 matchups will be just the second and third meetings between the two schools and the first time they will meet on each other’s home fields. The only prior meeting came at the beginning of the 2014 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game with Alabama claiming a 33-23 victory in the Georgia Dome.

“We are excited to be able to add West Virginia University to our 2026 and 2027 non-conference schedules with a home-and-home series,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “West Virginia is annually one of the best teams in the nation and we believe playing this kind of competition only makes our team better, while providing a lot of excitement for both fan bases.”

Alabama is scheduled to open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game before beginning the home schedule against New Mexico State on Sept. 7.

This report was acquired from a university release.