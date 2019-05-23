Alabama Football Adds Three-Game Series with USF

The Crimson Tide and Bulls are scheduled to meet in Tampa in 2023 and in Tuscaloosa in 2024 and 2026

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama and USF announced Thursday an agreement to play a three-game football series starting in the 2023 season.

The Crimson Tide and Bulls will face off for the first time since 2003, when the series kicks off in Raymond James Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Tampa, Fla. Then, Alabama and USF will play a pair of games in Tuscaloosa, first on Sept. 7, 2024 before closing the three-game series on Sept. 12, 2026.

“Our future non-conference schedules are really rounding out quite nicely with the addition of series such as this one with USF,” said Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne. “We look forward to the early-season road test against a quality opponent in an NFL stadium in 2023 and will welcome them to Tuscaloosa for a pair of home games in 2024 and 2026.”

Alabama won the only other game played between the squads, taking a 40-17 victory at USF on Aug. 30, 2003 in Birmingham, Ala.

“We are pleased to add games with South Florida in 2023, 2024 and 2026 to our non-conference schedule,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "Charlie Strong has built a strong program with the Bulls, and playing this kind of competition only makes our team better. It gives our team two really good home games in 2024 and 2026, and we will enjoy the challenge of playing in Tampa in 2023.”

The Tide is scheduled to open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game before beginning the home schedule against New Mexico State on Sept. 7.



