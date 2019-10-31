Alabama continued to bolster its future schedules on Thursday as it announced a home-and-home football series against Florida State for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The Crimson Tide already had at least one Power 5 non-conference opponent scheduled for every year of the coming decade. Now it will have two such games in 2025 and 2026.

“The addition of Florida State to the 2025 and 2026 schedules gives us our second non-conference Power 5 matchups of those seasons as we also play Wisconsin at home in 2025 and West Virginia on the road in 2026,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “We’ve been working diligently at building future schedules that provide our team and our fans a lot of excitement and opportunity, and we are pleased to add the Seminoles to that mix.”



The first game will take place in Tallahassee, Fla., on Aug. 30, 2025, with Florida State returning the trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 19, 2026.