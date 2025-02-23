Alabama Crimson Tide 2025 spring primer: Safeties

Alabama’s spring practices will be here before we know it. Before the Crimson Tide opens camp next month, Tide Illustrated is taking a look at where things stand at each position group. Today we’ll continue the series by examining the safeties.
Alabama’s spring practices will be here before we know it. Before the Crimson Tide opens camp next month, Tide Illustrated is taking a look at where things stand at each position group. Today we’ll continue the series by examining the safeties.
Nate Oats provided an update on injured forward Derrion Reid.
Here's where Alabama ranked in the polls after going 1-1 against Missouri and Kentucky.
Jack and Tony recap and give their takes on No. 6 Alabama’s 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky.
Before camp starts, Tide Illustrated breaks down where Alabama's running backs stand.
Alabama will receive a spring visit from four-star LB Nick Abrams.
Nate Oats provided an update on injured forward Derrion Reid.
Here's where Alabama ranked in the polls after going 1-1 against Missouri and Kentucky.
Jack and Tony recap and give their takes on No. 6 Alabama’s 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky.