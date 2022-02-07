Alabama Crimson Tide 2023 Big Board: Wide receiver

The University of Alabama has signed a tremendous group of elite talent at receiver in the last two recruiting cycles. The Tide signed four Rivals100 receivers in the 2021 class: Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall, JoJo Earle and Christian Leary. It was an even better group (from a rankings perspective) in 2022 with the additions of Aaron Anderson, Shazz Preston, Kobe Prentice, Isaiah Bond and Kendrick Law. Amari Niblack was ranked as a receiver, but he is expected to work more as a receiving threat at tight end. Bond and Law possibly labeled as 'athletes' though both prefer the offensive side of the ball. Alabama is an attractive destination for top receiver targets throughout the country due to its ability to produce All-Americans, first round draft picks, Biletnikoff Award winners and even a Heisman winner. Many consider Alabama ‘WRU’ especially for high school athletes who have watched the Crimson Tide the last several years which has produced the likes of Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle, John Metchie and Jameson Williams. There are several early targets for Alabama on its 'Big Board' and more will add more throughout the spring/summer as evaluations continue. The number of receivers in the 2023 class will likely remain between three and four. Take a look below at the targets on the early big board for the Crimson Tide.

Innis, Shelton headline national targets

There are currently only 11 recruits ranked as five-stars in the Rivals100. The top two receivers are included in the group and both have strong interest in Alabama. Brandon Innis, former Oklahoma commitment, will visit Alabama sometime in April. “The receivers that (the Crimson Tide) develop, they put in the NFL and just how they run things, I’m just looking forward to seeing all of it,” Inniss told Rivals about his interest in Alabama. He has high interest in several other programs including Georgia, Miami and Ohio State. Innis has listed Alabama as one of his top schools since last spring before he committed to Oklahoma. He re-opened his recruitment after Lincoln Riley flipped his head coach commitment from the Sooners to USC. His former teammate, Earl Little Jr., signed with Alabama in December and has been recruiting him on a daily basis. He also has a strong relationship with new Alabama defensive backs coach, Travaris Robinson. Shelton Sampson doesn't conduct many interviews regarding his recruitment. He received an offer from Alabama shortly before taking his first trip to Tuscaloosa. He was scheduled to attend Alabama's Junior Day a few weekends ago, but could not make it happen. Sampson is expected to visit Alabama again this spring. The Tide had a lot of success recruiting in the state of Louisiana especially at receiver in the 2022 class. The heat is certainly on LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his staff after Coach Saban raided the state. Sampson is a priority. The early contenders in his recruitment include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. Johntay Cook, Rivals100 receiver from DeSoto High School in Texas, is another highly ranked receiver with high interest in the Tide. Cook participated in Alabama's camp last summer and expected to return in the coming months. Cook has a top seven of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M. Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M seem a little higher on his list than the others at this time. Cook has expressed his desire to play alongside five-star quarterback Arch Manning and Rivals100 running back Reuben Owens. Both prospects also have Alabama on their short list. Karmello English, Rivals100 receiver from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, is the only in-state target currently at the position. English released a top eight on November 27 of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Mississippi State, Penn State and West Virginia.

A lot more talent in Florida

It's hard to imagine Alabama not signing a receiver from the Sunshine State in the 2023 class. Coach Saban, Holmon Wiggins and Robert Gillespie spent a lot of time recruiting in Florida last month. Coach Saban made several stops via helicopter two weeks ago. Throw in Coach T-Rob (Robinson) and you have plenty of alpha recruiters for Alabama to battle against Mario Cristobal (Miami), Billy Napier (Florida) and Mike Norvell (Florida State). Brandon Innis is the headliner, but there are several others also recruited by the Crimson Tide. Hykeem Williams, Rivals100 receiver from Stanahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, has yet to visit Alabama. Coach Saban visited his school a few weeks ago to express Alabama's interest. He released a top eight on Monday that included Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC and Texas A&M. Bryson Rodgers, four-star from Wiregrass High School in Wesley Chapel, has been to Tuscaloosa three times in the last year. Rodgers attended Alabama's camp last summer. He also attended two games at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the fall. "Everyone in the country knows Alabama is a top-notch team," Rodgers said after visiting Alabama in late October. "I was talking to Agiye (Hall), and he told me how they have tutors to help you stay on top in the classroom. I know I can have a great life after football with having success in the classroom. "They are known for putting guys in the league. Players who produce every week. They have a great coaching staff. Agiye tells me how everyone is about their business. Everyone there stays in their place. It's more like a job, and it will challenge me to be the best. I want the challenge, and I want to feel like a job rather than just having fun." Rodgers has mentioned Alabama and Florida State as two schools standing out early in the process, but he is originally from Ohio where most of his family resides. The Buckeyes extended an offer a few weeks ago. He will take several visits in the next few months including a return to Tuscaloosa. Robby Washington, three-star from Killian High School in Miami, may not rank as high as others mentioned, but he is highly regarded by Alabama. Miami is likely tough to beat with its new staff, but Alabama will continue its heavy pursuit after extending an offer last summer. Alabama will spend plenty of time at IMG Academy where it will recruit several players on both sides of the ball including a few receivers. Carnell Tate, the No. 3 receiver in the 2023 class, received an offer from Alabama a few weeks ago. The Chicago native plans to visit Tuscaloosa for the first time this spring. Tate will also visit Miami, LSU and Texas A&M. Many see his recruitment as a current battle between Notre Dame and Ohio State, but things can quickly change when he takes his visit tour with his family in March and April. Devin Hyatt is another star athlete for the Ascenders receiving a lot of attention from Alabama. Hyatt visited Tuscaloosa last summer and returned for Junior Day this year. His older brother, Jalin, will enter his junior season at Tennessee this fall. The Volunteers are high on Hyatt's list, but the South Carolina native does not claim any favorites at this time. He recently told BamaInsider he speaks with the Alabama staff, led by recruiters Holmon Wiggins and Robert Gillespie, every other day. Raymond Cottrell, four-star from Milton High School in Florida, received an offer from Alabama last summer after participating in one of the Nick Saban football camps. He flipped his commitment from Florida to Georgia in November after Dan Mullen was fired by the Gators. Cottrell appears a solid commitment to the Bulldogs despite a coaching change at receiver. Cortez Hankton left Georgia for the same position at LSU. Georgia hired Bryan McClendon, an alum and well established recruiter, as his replacement. Cottrell said he plans to take visits to Alabama and LSU (in addition to Georgia) this spring. Aidan Mizell, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver from Boone High School in Orlando, likely won't stay unranked for long. Mizell has 27 offers with the majority arriving last month including one from Alabama on January 19. Mizell visited Tuscaloosa last month. “A lot of the coaches were emphasizing how they care about life after football for their players," Mizell told Rivals. “They want their players to get their degrees and be successful, and how they have been successful for over the last decade.” “It was nice,” Mizell continued about his visit with the Tide. “The weight room and the technology they use were amazing. It is Alabama, but I still wasn’t expecting all that.”

A few more names to know

Rico Flores, four-star from Folsom High School in California, has visited Alabama twice; once during the summer and another trip during the season. He visited Alabama with his teammate, Walker Lyons, a four-star tight end who is also heavily recruited by the Tide. Flores released a top 10 which included Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Texas, UCLA and USC. Alabama signed Jonah Williams from Folsom in 2016. Alabama will likely need Flores on campus again to have similar success as it did with the former five-star and now Super Bowl bound lineman. Ryan Niblett, four-star from Eisenhower High School in Houston, received an offer from Alabama in mid-December after a successful junior season. Niblett was also visited by the Alabama staff a few weeks ago. He was scheduled to attend Alabama's Junior Day, but he rescheduled to March 5. Alabama's interest is high after he moved from quarterback to wide receiver and cornerback this past season. He has a top seven of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M. Niblett has been clocked at a 10.58 in the 100-meters. Cole Adams, four-star from Owasso High School in Oklahoma, received an offer from Alabama on January 31. Adams received offers from LSU and Texas A&M on the same day. His offer from the Tide came directly from Coach Saban. “Not a ton of people can say they’ve talked to THE Coach Saban, “ Adams said. “It was truly an honor just to be in his presence. He was talking to me about their program and everything like that.” Adams will take his first trip to Tuscaloosa on March 5 for Junior Day.



