Alabama Crimson Tide 2023 Big Board: Defensive line

The defensive front is a priority focal point for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 class. Alabama only signed three defensive linemen in the 2022 class. The Tide coaches will look to reload especially with the high number of elite defensive linemen available throughout the country. Below is a look at some of the Tide's biggest targets which includes several who reside in Alabama. This is not an official recruiting list for Alabama. More players are certainly courted and pressed to visit during the next few months. Additional prospects will emerge throughout the spring and more discovered during the Nick Saban Football Camps in June.

Alabama doesn't have to look far from home

Alabama will sign the best defensive line class in the country if it can land the slew of targets within its on borders. The state of Alabama is filled with high quality defensive linemen in the 2023 class, and the Crimson Tide must find a way to keep the majority of these players at home. Alabama seems to have the edge for several of the players which is good news for the Tide. Peter Woods has visited Tuscaloosa countless times- both as a recruit and just to spend time with current players on the football team. Woods grew up an Alabama fan and has been pursued by the Crimson Tide for more than two years. There has been plenty of speculation of an early decision, but so far he remains uncommitted. "What stands out to me is the consistency," Woods said after visiting Alabama in late January (he also attended Alabama's Junior Day on March 2). "It's unchanging every time I go there. It's never bad. It's always good. I know what to expect when I go there. Coach Saban always keeps it real with me. "It's like a brotherhood there with the players. I know, despite what school I attend, I'll always have a relationship with those guys. Relationships are a big thing for me." His top six remains with Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Oregon. Alabama also appears in very good shape with Kelby Collins from Gardendale High School. Collins is another in-stater who grew up an Alabama fan. He visited Alabama in late January and will return for an unofficial visit on Wednesday. “Just that it's a good school," Collins responded when asked what stands out with Alabama after his January visit. "I feel like all the coaches are genuine. They are pursuing me real hard. They treat me like a priority. The coaches have told me they are losing a couple of guys this year and next year. I could come in and possibly start as a freshman." Collins has not revealed when a decision will take place, but it will likely happen sometime before his senior season. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma are high on his list. He also has a lot of interest in Texas A&M. Alabama is making a big push for a few other in-state defensive linemen including James Smith, Rivals100 defensive tackle from Carver High School in Montgomery and Tomarrion Parker, four-star defensive end from Central High School in Phenix City. The decision for both may come down between Alabama and Georgia. Smith is a little more tight-lipped about his recruitment, but he has expressed heavy interest in the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs. He recently said Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State will receive official visits. He also has interest in Auburn, Miami, Texas A&M and USC. Parker received his offer from Alabama in October and has been heavily pursued ever since. He attended Alabama's Junior Day in January and will return for a multi-day visit this weekend. Parker has said Alabama and Georgia are at the top of his list with Ohio State also strongly in contention. "My family loved it," Parker said after the visit to Tuscaloosa in January. "They know it's a great fit for me. It's a big college campus, but a small town. That's what I like. They liked that all the coaches were showing love and that it was a family vibe. They felt secure with Alabama." The Crimson Tide has also expressed a lot of interest in Keldric Faulk, Rivals100 defensive end from Highland Home High School and Hunter Osborne, four-star defensive end from Hewitt-Trussville High School. Osborne recently released his top 10 of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. "Why not Bama, as they say. Coach (Nick) Saban is the G.O.A.T.," Osborne told Rivals after releasing his finalists. "They have a winning tradition, and they are always contending. They are among the best of the best, why not Bama?”



Can the Crimson Tide land its first recruit during the Nick Saban era from the Pacific Northwest? Jayden Wayne will return to Tuscaloosa with his family on April 2. It will mark his third trip to Alabama (on his own dime) and also slated to return for an official visit. "My biggest takeaway would be Alabama set the standard on how my visits should be," Wayne said after visiting Alabama in the fall. "They treated me and my family really well. They really made me feel comfortable, like family. The players seem happy to grind for the team. It's like a brotherhood." Matayo Uiagalelei is another top prospect on the West Coast, and Alabama is eager to get him back on campus. Uiagalelei has visited Tuscaloosa twice and trying to return sometime this spring. His father, Dave, spoke highly about the visit to Alabama last June. “He was over here trying to sell Alabama to me,” Dave said after speaking with Coach Saban last June. “You don’t even need to waste your time; I know what Alabama is. I know how big it is to be able to play here. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that if you are a top-caliber player you can come to Alabama, and they’ll take care of you.” Big Dave, as Uiagalelei's father is mostly called, spoke with Coach Saban last week. A decision is not expected any time soon as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon and USC are considered the top contenders in his recruitment. His brother, DJ., is the starting quarterback at Clemson. Alabama has signed some great defensive linemen from the JuCo ranks through the years including players lIke Terrence Cody, Isaiah Buggs, Jarran Reed and Jesse Williams, along with a few who re-signed with the Tide (Quinton Dial, DJ Pettway). Elijah Davis received an offer from Alabama last month. The East Mississippi lineman originally hails from Wagener, South Carolina. Davis hasn't talked much about his recruitment, but Alabama is considered one of his top schools. He is also coached on the defensive front by former Alabama lineman, Brandon Deaderick. Davis is currently the only JuCo defensive lineman pursued by the Tide. Damon Wilson, Rivals100 defensive end from Venice High School in Florida, has Alabama on his short list. He has visited Alabama multiple times including Junior Day in late January. He is a teammate with Alabama commitment, Elliot Washington. There are several other out-of-state prospects who continue to list Alabama as a contender in their recruitment. One of the biggest targets for many schools is David Hicks, five-star defensive end from Allen High School in Texas. The No. 2 player in the country visited Alabama last June. He recently told BamaInsider he plans to return to Tuscaloosa in June. Oklahoma and Texas A&M are considered the front-runners for Hicks at this time. Other schools in the mix also include Alabama, LSU, Miami, Oregon and Texas. "What I liked about it was the visit- being able to meet the coaches and being able to talk to Coach Saban," Hicks said after his trip to Tuscaloosa in June. "Everything about the visit was eye-opening."

Who else is in the mix for the Tide?

Rueben Bain, four-star defensive end from Central High School in Miami, visited Alabama in November, and set to return on April 2 with his family. Bain had a remarkable junior campaign which included 60 tackles, 48.5 tackles for loss and a staggering 29.5 sacks. "That they are a program, and not a football team," Bain said when asked what he likes about the University of Alabama. "Whoever comes through will be great. They are consistent every year, and the natty is the standard. They have a lot of first, and second round draft picks every year." John Walker, four-star defensive tackle from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida, included Alabama in his top 12. He participated in the Tide's camp last summer, and working to return to Alabama during the spring or summer. Stephiylan Green, four-star defensive tackle from Rome High School in Georgia, received an offer from Alabama during Junior Day on January 29. Green has visited Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. He is slated to visit Alabama this weekend. Green is also scheduled to visit Georgia and Ohio State this spring. "Alabama was always a dream school of mine," Green said after Junior Day. "My two dream schools growing up were Oregon and Alabama. Oregon was a dream school because I really liked De'Anthony Thomas and Marcus Mariotta. "I also liked their uniforms when I was a kid. With Alabama, it's because of Nick Saban. I have always liked Coach Saban. Then to receive an offer from Alabama is crazy." Enow Etta, four-star defensive end from Covenant Christian Academy in Colleyville, Texas, recently revealed his top 12 which included Alabama. Etta received an offer in February and still working on a visit date. The 6-foot-4.5, 260-pound lineman recorded 124 tackles, 41 tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks during his junior season. Jordan Hall, four-star defensive tackle from Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, visited Alabama on Tuesday. He received an offer from Nick Saban during his visit.

Order Andrew Bone's book: ‘The Road to Bama’