Alabama Crimson Tide 2019 football schedule and current ticket prices

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
As you start to surf the web for Alabama Crimson Tide football tickets this season, you’re going to have a lot of options to watch the Tide play at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide has seven home games this season and is the designated home team in the week one matchup against Duke. When glancing over the ticket prices for Alabama’s schedule the highest priced ticket entering mid-July for a home game at Bryant-Denny Stadium is $1,500.00 when the Tide host rival LSU on November 9th.

The Alabama Crimson Tide open against Duke on August 31

The cheapest you can buy a single ticket for an Alabama home game right now is for $11.00 when the Tide hosts Western Carolina in mid-November. Alabama is a hot ticket on the road, the highest-priced ticket for Alabama at Texas A&M which is on October 12 in College Station, Texas is going for $2,800.00, but the highest away game ticket is for Alabama’s most hated rival against Auburn, where the top-selling single-game ticket is going for a whopping $4,800.00.

Here is a look at current Alabama ticket prices according to seatgeek.com

Alabama vs. Duke

Date: August 31

Location: Mercedes Benz-Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Early line: NA

Highest priced ticket is: $1,200.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $27.00

Alabama vs. NMSU

Date: September 7

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Early line: NA

Highest priced ticket is: $278.00

Average asking price per ticket IQ: $114.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $21.00

Alabama @ South Carolina

Date: September 14

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Early Line: -18

Highest priced ticket is: $831.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $148.00

Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Date: September 21

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Early Line: NA

Highest priced ticket is: $376.00

Average asking price per ticket IQ: $129.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $23.00

Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Date: September 28

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Early Line: NA

Highest priced ticket is: $707.00

Average asking price per ticket IQ: $100.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $84.00

Alabama @ Texas A&M

Date: October 12

Location: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

Early Line: -14

Highest priced ticket is: $2,800.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $123.00

Alabama vs. Tennessee

Date: October 19

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Early Line: -31

Highest priced ticket is: $1,000.00

Average asking price per ticket IQ: $291.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $132.00

Alabama vs. Arkansas

Date: October 26

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Early Line: NA

Highest priced ticket is: $740.00

Average asking price per ticket IQ: $208.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $74.00

Alabama vs. LSU

Date: November 9

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Early Line: -16

Highest priced ticket is: $1,500.00

Average asking price per ticket IQ: $434.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $210.00

Alabama @ Mississippi State

Date: November 16

Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Early Line: -20

Highest priced ticket is: $970.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $65.00

Alabama vs. Western Carolina

Date: November 23

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Early Line: NA

Highest priced ticket: $964.00

Average asking price per ticket IQ: $114.00

Lowest priced ticket: $105.00

Alabama vs. Auburn

Date: November 30

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Early Line: -13

Highest priced ticket: $4,800.00

Lowest priced ticket: $203.00

