As you start to surf the web for Alabama Crimson Tide football tickets this season, you’re going to have a lot of options to watch the Tide play at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide has seven home games this season and is the designated home team in the week one matchup against Duke. When glancing over the ticket prices for Alabama’s schedule the highest priced ticket entering mid-July for a home game at Bryant-Denny Stadium is $1,500.00 when the Tide host rival LSU on November 9th.
The cheapest you can buy a single ticket for an Alabama home game right now is for $11.00 when the Tide hosts Western Carolina in mid-November. Alabama is a hot ticket on the road, the highest-priced ticket for Alabama at Texas A&M which is on October 12 in College Station, Texas is going for $2,800.00, but the highest away game ticket is for Alabama’s most hated rival against Auburn, where the top-selling single-game ticket is going for a whopping $4,800.00.
Alabama vs. Duke
Date: August 31
Location: Mercedes Benz-Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Early line: NA
Highest priced ticket is: $1,200.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $27.00
Alabama vs. NMSU
Date: September 7
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Early line: NA
Highest priced ticket is: $278.00
Average asking price per ticket IQ: $114.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $21.00
Alabama @ South Carolina
Date: September 14
Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.
Early Line: -18
Highest priced ticket is: $831.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $148.00
Alabama vs. Southern Miss
Date: September 21
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Early Line: NA
Highest priced ticket is: $376.00
Average asking price per ticket IQ: $129.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $23.00
Alabama vs. Ole Miss
Date: September 28
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Early Line: NA
Highest priced ticket is: $707.00
Average asking price per ticket IQ: $100.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $84.00
Alabama @ Texas A&M
Date: October 12
Location: Kyle Field, College Station, TX
Early Line: -14
Highest priced ticket is: $2,800.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $123.00
Alabama vs. Tennessee
Date: October 19
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Early Line: -31
Highest priced ticket is: $1,000.00
Average asking price per ticket IQ: $291.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $132.00
Alabama vs. Arkansas
Date: October 26
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Early Line: NA
Highest priced ticket is: $740.00
Average asking price per ticket IQ: $208.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $74.00
Alabama vs. LSU
Date: November 9
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Early Line: -16
Highest priced ticket is: $1,500.00
Average asking price per ticket IQ: $434.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $210.00
Alabama @ Mississippi State
Date: November 16
Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
Early Line: -20
Highest priced ticket is: $970.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $65.00
Alabama vs. Western Carolina
Date: November 23
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Early Line: NA
Highest priced ticket: $964.00
Average asking price per ticket IQ: $114.00
Lowest priced ticket: $105.00
Alabama vs. Auburn
Date: November 30
Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
Early Line: -13
Highest priced ticket: $4,800.00
Lowest priced ticket: $203.00
