As you start to surf the web for Alabama Crimson Tide football tickets this season, you’re going to have a lot of options to watch the Tide play at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide has seven home games this season and is the designated home team in the week one matchup against Duke. When glancing over the ticket prices for Alabama’s schedule the highest priced ticket entering mid-July for a home game at Bryant-Denny Stadium is $1,500.00 when the Tide host rival LSU on November 9th.

The cheapest you can buy a single ticket for an Alabama home game right now is for $11.00 when the Tide hosts Western Carolina in mid-November. Alabama is a hot ticket on the road, the highest-priced ticket for Alabama at Texas A&M which is on October 12 in College Station, Texas is going for $2,800.00, but the highest away game ticket is for Alabama’s most hated rival against Auburn, where the top-selling single-game ticket is going for a whopping $4,800.00.



Here is a look at current Alabama ticket prices according to seatgeek.com