Alabama Crimson Tide: 10 recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012.

Will Alabama land Rivals100 OL JC Latham?
Will Alabama land Rivals100 OL JC Latham? (Rivals.com)

Will the Crimson Tide land a big commitment this week?

Latham appears on the verge of announcing his decision. CLICK HERE!

Several recruits trimmed their favorites, where does Alabama stand?

Several key Alabama targets released their top schools in the last week. Some even removed Alabama from contention. CLICK HERE!

Is Ouzts Alabama's best bet at tight end?

The tight end recruiting board is very small. Does Alabama have a realistic chance at one who has yet to visit? CLICK HERE!

