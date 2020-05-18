News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide: 10 recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

It may be the dead period, but recruiting never stops. Alabama is heavily in the mix for several elite prospects throughout the country. Take a closer look at the latest storylines and what may be in store soon for the Crimson Tide!

Can Alabama get back in the mix for Rivals100 CB Latrell McCutchin?
Can Alabama get back in the mix for Rivals100 CB Latrell McCutchin? (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Will Alabama land more speed at receiver?

Can Alabama reel in a former commitment? 

Who does Alabama have the best chance to land at tight end?

Can Alabama land another lineman from Lexington?

{{ article.author_name }}