Alabama signed the majority of its class during the early signing period. Who are the top remaining targets for the Crimson Tide? Will Alabama add any graduate transfers? Get all the answers and much more!

The very latest Alabama football recruiting insider scoop!

- Alabama is keeping its eyes open regarding transfers

- Latest on Alabama commitment Damieon George

- Alabama commitment Jayson Jones

- Alabama is still working on a few defensive line recruits

CLICK HERE!