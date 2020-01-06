News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 13:03:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: 10 recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Alabama signed the majority of its class during the early signing period. Who are the top remaining targets for the Crimson Tide? Will Alabama add any graduate transfers? Get all the answers and much more!

The very latest Alabama football recruiting insider scoop!

- Alabama is keeping its eyes open regarding transfers

- Latest on Alabama commitment Damieon George

- Alabama commitment Jayson Jones

- Alabama is still working on a few defensive line recruits

CLICK HERE!

Alabama DL target McKinnley Jackson will announce his decision in February.
Alabama DL target McKinnley Jackson will announce his decision in February. (Rivals.com)

The very latest Alabama football recruiting insider scoop!

CLICK HERE!

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}