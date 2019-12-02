Alabama Crimson Tide: 10 recruiting thoughts
Each week Andrew Bone provides his 10 recruiting thoughts (Insider Report) for BamaInsider subscribers. A busy week is ahead for the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail with in-home visits and official visits on deck.
Will Alabama add another running back to this class?
Is Alabama closing still in position to land a JuCo cornerback?
Does Alabama's loss to Auburn change things for Javion Cohen?
Is Phillip Webb still a possibility for the Crimson Tide?
Is Alabama in danger of losing any of its top commitments?
Find out these answers and much more in the 10 recruiting thoughts!
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here