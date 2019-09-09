Andrew Bone gives his 10 recruiting thoughts every Monday. He goes in-depth this week on Joel Williams who has decided to delay his commitment, Jamil Burroughs who recently decommitted from Georgia, commitments who visited elsewhere this past weekend, top remaining wide receiver targets and much more!

3. A few Alabama commitments visited elsewhere this past weekend. Tim Smith, Rivals100 defensive tackle from Sebastian River HS in Florida, retuned to Gainesville. Jahquez Robinson, four-star cornerback from Sandalwood HS in Jacksonville, Florida, took an official visit to Oklahoma. Alabama fans shouldn't be too concerned with Robinson and Oklahoma. I know he is enjoying his visits.

Alabama isn't trying to force him out of the class or encouraging him to look elsewhere. Alabama wants to keep him on board. The schools Alabama will have to really combat for Robinson are the ones who are closer to his family- Florida, Florida State and South Carolina.

I wish I could give a strong feeling on Tim Smith. He doesn't really do any interviews. He has visited Florida twice since committing to Alabama. He attended the Gators Friday Night Lights camp and returned to Gainesville this weekend. He has yet to take any of his official visits. Florida continues to push very hard for Smith as he is their No.1 DT target.

He is also a very important piece to Alabama's class. Good news is he is recruited by Alabama OLB coach Sal Sunseri who is one of the best recruiters on the staff. I think Florida is a threat, and clearly his No.2 school. However, I think he sticks with Alabama as of now.

Want more? Click here!