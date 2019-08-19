What is happening with the nation's top running back? There has been a lot of speculation in the past few weeks of a commitment happening prior to the start of the season. Rewind things back to May 28 when Evans released a top five which included Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Texas and Texas A&M were not on the list. Both were perceived as front-runners in his recruitment.

Evans had not visited Alabama since the previous summer. He visited Alabama in June which created a lot of buzz. His teammate, Dameion George, announced his commitment to Alabama the following week. Both have stated their intentions to play together at the next level. However, many prospects have said they will play together at the next level and it doesn’t always work out that way.

All the momentum seemed to shift in Alabama's favor for about a month. Evans took visits to Texas and Texas A&M in late June which indicated interest remained in the in-state schools. Evans returned to College Station in July along with trips to Georgia and LSU. He did not return to Tuscaloosa despite some talk of a visit likely to happen.