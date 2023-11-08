TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s defense will likely be shorthanded for this week’s trip to Kentucky. After referring linebacker Deontae Lawson (ankle) and safety Jaylen Key (quad) as “questionable” earlier in the week, Nick Saban gave a rather discouraging update on the pair of defenders following Wednesday’s practice.

“They haven’t been able to practice yet, but it’s still kind of day-to-day,” Saban said. “When guys can’t practice on Thursday, it’s probably pretty tough for them to [play] in the game, so maybe we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Both defenders were injured during last week’s game against LSU. Key went down in the first quarter, grabbing his left leg before limping to the sideline. Following a visit to the medical tent, he walked to the locker room and didn’t return.

Lawson injured his ankle in the third quarter after getting juked out by LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. He was able to return to the field later in the quarter but eventually made his way to the locker room in the fourth quarter. From there he returned to the sideline wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Alabama initially replaced Key with senior Kristian Stary in a straight swap at the deep safety position. Later, the Tide shuffled its secondary around, dropping Malachi Moore back to safety while shifting Terrion Arnold to the STAR position. From there, the Tide inserted Louisiana-Laffayette transfer Trey Amos at the cornerback position across from Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Lawson was replaced by sophomore Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall, who returned to action after missing the Tennessee game with bruised ribs.

No. 8 Alabama (8-1, 6-0) and Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) at set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. The Crimson Tide can clinch the SEC West title with a win over the Wildcats or if No. 9 Ole Miss loses at No. 2 Georgia later in the day.