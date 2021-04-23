Alabama’s depth in the secondary could soon be taking a hit as senior cornerback Ronald Williams Jr. entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Friday, BamaInsider has confirmed.

Williams joined the Crimson Tide from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College as the No. 10 overall JUCO player in the 2020 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back missed the beginning of the season and ended up playing in three games recording one tackle. Williams worked with the second-team defense during last weekend's A-Day game, recording three tackles during the scrimmage.

Alabama has seen three players transfer out of the program this offseason in safety Eddie Smith (Illinois), kicker Joseph Bulovas (Vanderbilt), linebacker Ale Kaho (UCLA). Linebacker Ben Davis entered his name into the transfer portal in February but has yet to announce which program he will be joining next season.