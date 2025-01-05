Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson will return for 2025 season

Another member of Alabama’s starting defense is returning next season. Cornerback Domani Jackson became the latest Crimson Tide defender to forgo the NFL draft Sunday, as he announced his decision to come back to Alabama for his senior season.

“The season didn’t end how we wanted, and the job isn’t finished yet,” Jackson wrote in an Instagram post. “I will be returning in the 2025 season to make my last one my best one.”

Jackson started all 13 games for Alabama this past season after transferring from Southern California. The five-star cornerback finished second on the team with seven pass breakups to go with a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble. He also recorded 52 tackles, including two stops for a loss.

Alabama will now have both of its starting cornerbacks back from this past season, as it also returns rising sophomore Zabien Brown. In addition, the Tide returns rising redshirt senior DaShawn Jones.

Last month, Alabama added Utah transfer Cam Calhoun. The Tide also signed two Rivals100 cornerbacks in Dijon Lee Jr. and Chuck McDonald III in this year's class.

Jackson's decision comes after Alabama saw defensive tackle Tim Keenan III and linebackers Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson all announce their decisions to return on Saturday. The deadline for players to declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 15.