Alabama coordinators share thoughts on latest transfer portal additions

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) reacts after catching a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As Alabama wraps up its 2024 season in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan on New Year's Eve, the Crimson Tide are already turning their attention to building their 2025 roster through the winter transfer window. Alabama’s staff added five players during the 19-day winter portal window, bringing in two on offense and three on defense. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack shared his thoughts on new additions Isaiah Horton, Nikhai Hill-Green and Cameron Calhoun after Alabama’s first bowl practice in Tampa Bay

Alabama widens offensive arsenal with Horton

In 2024, Alabama pass catchers Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams combined for 91 receptions; the other 16 players who caught a pass combined for 119. The Crimson Tide added another weapon to utilize in former Miami (FL) wide receiver Isaiah Horton. The rising redshirt junior, set to have two years of eligibility, comes off a solid 2024 season with the Hurricanes, where he totaled 56 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns in 12 appearances, despite starting just four games. Standing at 6-foot-4, Horton is set to compete for a starting role in 2025. Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan says Horton's skillset is ideal for what Alabama is looking for. “We’re always trying to add quality players to our roster. Guys that add competition, guys that have experience, guys that have the right mindset and attitude,” Sheridan said. “Not just him specifically, but all the people we bring into our program, you’re looking for those things. We’re certainly excited about him and the other guys we added. Obviously you’re looking for a variety of skillsets at that position. Certainly catch radius is always something, and different guys present that skill in different ways. Guys that can separate and get open in their own unique style, guys that can make contested catches, guys that can do something with the football, whether you’re big or small those are things that are important at that position. Certainly he’s displayed that.” Regardless of if Germie Bernard declares for the NFL Draft or stays at Alabama, Horton will have the chance to be an important piece of Alabama's offense in 2025.

Crimson Tide add veteran presence in Hill-Green

Alabama is set to lose at least two of its top linebackers this offseason. In an attempt to mitigate the losses, the Tide added three-time transfer LB Nikhai Hill-Green. The rising fifth-year player earned second-team All-Big 12 honors at Colorado in 2024, after previous seasons with Michigan and Charlotte. Hill-Green, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker, recorded 82 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss last season. Wommack says Hill-Green brings invaluable experience to the Alabama locker room as a older player. "Excited about Nikhai coming with our program, and, you know, here's a guy with a lot of experience. He's played a lot of snaps," Wommack said. "When you got him in there and had meetings with him and talked ball with him during his official visit, it was very evident how smart of a football player he was, how good of a communicator he's going to be. And so, for us, having that experience with a group of guys that, you know, a lot of reps that we're losing out of that room—and a lot of mental reps—I think him and his experience is going to be critical for us moving forward." Hill-Green’s diverse experience at multiple programs and his strong performance in 2024 make him a key addition to the Alabama defense.

Alabama adds versatile playmaker in Calhoun