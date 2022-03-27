Alabama continues push for Rivals100 OL Miles McVay

Miles McVay, Rivals100 offensive tackle from East St. Louis High School in Illinois, visited Alabama with his father this weekend. It was the second time in 2022 McVay traveled to Tuscaloosa after attending Junior Day in January.

"The visit was good," McVay said. "I had a lot of fun. I hung out with a bunch of players and watched practice. Overall, it was a really good experience. This visit was more about getting to know the players and getting a feel of the school.

"I was hanging out with JC Latham and Tyler Booker. They were just telling me you have to work hard and stuff like that. The school is going to help you succeed. The only way you fail is if you choose to fail."

Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford recruited McVay during his time at Kentucky. He is now in charge of recruiting him for the University of Alabama. It's a relationship continuing to grow stronger.

"I sat down with Coach Saban a few times," the four-star lineman said. "He was glad I was there. He was just saying how he was glad I could come back and visit the school. I spent a lot of time with Coach Wolford.

"He was really cool. I saw how he coached and how he interacted with his players. He's a good guy. He is honest. He keeps it real with you. He told me I need to be ready to play in two years. Alabama is low on offensive linemen. He said I will have a good chance to play early."

A return trip to Tuscaloosa will take place during the season. McVay is considering trips to Alabama for the Auburn or Texas A&M game. He may return sometime during the summer depending on his schedule.

"What stands out to me about Alabama is the work ethic they put in and how well they are prepared for games," he said. "Coach Wolf (Wolford) is a good guy. I do like him. My favorite part of this visit was just hanging out with the players.

"They helped ease my mind about some things. They seem normal. They do regular things as college students. It's not all football, football, football, like you think it is at Alabama. It's not as nerve racking as it seems."

McVay said he will wait a while before making a decision. He does not want to feel any pressure to decide anytime soon and wants to make the best choice for his college future. Alabama remains in top contention, but will have to lure him from staying close to home.

"Alabama is still up there," McVay said. "They are doing fine with me, but I do not have an overall leader. I'd say the closest thing to a leader right now is probably Mizzou. The distance from home is the biggest factor. My mom will be able to come to the games and who wouldn't want to be a home-town hero?"