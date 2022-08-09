Alabama confident in its options behind Bryce Young

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There isn’t any drama at the quarterback position as Alabama enters preseason camp. That will likely come next year when reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is all but certain to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Still, there’s a bit of intrigue when it comes to the Crimson Tide's backup role.

It’s well known what Alabama has in its QB1. Last season, Young tore up the Crimson Tide’s record books, setting single-season marks in passing yards (4,782) and passing touchdowns (47). Alabama’s QB2 comes as more of a mystery.

While Jalen Milroe is currently the next in line behind center, the redshirt freshman hasn’t had much of an opportunity to showcase his talent since coming to Tuscaloosa.

Milroe maintained his redshirt status by appearing in just four games last season, completing 3 of 7 passes for 41 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass against Southern Miss. The dual-threat passer was better remembered for the plays he made with his legs, recording four carries of 10 or more yards while finishing with 57 yards on 15 attempts.

Sources close to the team tell Tide Illustrated that Milroe has made significant strides as a passer this offseason. The Katy, Texas native showed flashes of that this spring, displaying his mobility in the pocket while delivering a solid showing with the second-team offense during the A-Day scrimmage.

Since then, things appear to be progressing nicely.

“J-Mil’s taken a huge jump,” Young said Tuesday. “You can tell how much more comfortable he is back there. In the meeting room, he’s confident. He knows what’s going on. He knows where to go with protections, knows what the defense is doing. He’s done a great job. Obviously, he’s had a little more time in the offense, but it's always encouraging to see another quarterback take that jump. I’m super confident and super excited for him.”

Alabama is also optimistic in regards to true freshmen Ty Simpson, who joined the team as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in this year’s class. During his senior season of high school, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound passer was named Tennessee’s Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 2,921 yards and 44 touchdowns while rushing for 1,206 yards and 15 more scores while leading his team to a 15-1 record and a state title.

While Simpson has a little more room to grow than Milroe, Young said he’s catching on faster than expected.

“Things are moving probably a little faster, but you wouldn't be able to tell by how he handles it,” Young said. “He’s doing a really good job of protection as well, which is definitely not easy against our defense— you see a lot of exotic looks, a lot of tough stuff during camp, you see everything. So for him to be able to be doing a good job of picking that stuff up. For him, in the meeting room, he asks a ton of questions. He’s always asking me, always asking OB [Bill O’Brien.]”

Both Nick Saban and Bill O’Brien spoke positively of Alabama’s quarterback room since the start of camp, commending both backups for their growth and desire to improve.

“If you can try to improve every single day, I think that’s what football is all about,” O’Brien said during Alabama’s media day on Sunday. “It’s an improvement game. Who can get better each and every day and put their best foot forward each and every day. I think that’s what both those guys are doing. It’s been a good group to coach. It’s a good room. We’ve got three walk-ons in there that are doing a good job, so it’s been a fun group to coach.”

It also helps to have an extra mentor in the quarterback room.

Now that Young has cemented his status behind center, the junior has been able to take on a bigger leadership role this offseason. Tuesday, he said has no problem helping with his eventual passing of the torch.

“You know, both of those guys I'm close with, so I try to do everything I can to impart what I've learned, whether it be from OB, from the rest of the quarterback room, from experience and just trying to talk to those guys and give them as much game as I can,” Young said. “And they have been super receptive. And just the relationship we have, I love our quarterback room, the staff, the players, everything, so I'm super excited.”

Alabama will practice every day this week leading up to its first scrimmage on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While the workout will be held behind closed doors, it should provide the Crimson Tide with an even better feel for its options beyond Young.

“I think everybody’s got a really good attitude,” Saban said last week. “If you’re asking about mindset, and I think everybody is really working hard to try to get to where they would like to be, and where we’d like for them to be.”