Alabama commitments still eyeing other programs
The University of Alabama tends to lose a few recruits each year who commit early, but the Tide has also benefited in flipping a lot of top players from other programs. Alabama has also seen the rarity of prospects re-committing including in 2019 when five-stars Trey Sanders and Evan Neal re-joined the Crimson Tide's class.
There are plenty of top recruits throughout the country currently committed elsewhere who will visit Alabama in the spring and summer. Players who aren't discussed as options at this time will set up official visits down the road. Alabama commitments who have yet to take visits elsewhere will take unexpected official visits. This is how the recruiting world works. It won't change any time soon.
I can’t wait to play here it’s going be great #RollTide #alabama pic.twitter.com/fVRu35mjfH— Chris Braswell (@Chrisbras410) March 2, 2019
Chris Braswell, five-star outside linebacker from St. Frances High School in Baltimore, is one many national experts believe has the potential to flip especially with Mike Locksley recruiting him for Maryland. Braswell seems very solid with the Crimson Tide especially after his most recent trip to Tuscaloosa. We take a look at the players who have been active in taking visits this year. Some will never flinch at flipping their commitment. Others will play the recruiting game until signing day.
Moore jumped on board with his commitment to Alabama prior to the start of his junior season. He has only been a visitor in Tuscaloosa since his decision. He made it to a pair of Junior Days and attended the Tide's first spring practice last Friday. Moore does intend to take visits elsewhere. He named Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M as schools he will visit in the next few months.
