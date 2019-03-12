The University of Alabama tends to lose a few recruits each year who commit early, but the Tide has also benefited in flipping a lot of top players from other programs. Alabama has also seen the rarity of prospects re-committing including in 2019 when five-stars Trey Sanders and Evan Neal re-joined the Crimson Tide's class.

There are plenty of top recruits throughout the country currently committed elsewhere who will visit Alabama in the spring and summer. Players who aren't discussed as options at this time will set up official visits down the road. Alabama commitments who have yet to take visits elsewhere will take unexpected official visits. This is how the recruiting world works. It won't change any time soon.