Pierce Quick, Rivals100 offensive tackle from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, committed to the University of Alabama in the spring of 2017. He has been one of the Crimson Tide’s most active recruiters since his decision.

“It was a good week overall,” Quick said. “I was there for the camp on Sunday and Monday. I did a little bit on Tuesday. I just hung out with players the rest of the week. I watched a little bit of the OL/DL camp on Saturday.

“I enjoyed spending time with some of the players on the team. It was awesome. I spent a lot of time with Tommy (Brown) and Emil (Ekiyor). There was a really good quarterback at the camp from Florida (Carson Beck). He did really well at the camp earlier in the week.”

Quick spent a lot of time with other members of his class which currently ranks No. 1 according to Rivals. He also mentioned a Tide commitment who has been on decommittment/flip watch for several months.

“I was there all week,” he said. “Dazalin Worsham was there all week. Tanner (Bowles) came in on Thursday. Taulia (Tagovailoa) was there on Friday. Amari (Kight) also come in on Friday. Brandon Turnage was there on Friday. Kevin Harris came in on Tuesday. Paul (Tyson) came in on Saturday.

“All of us are super tight. Spending more time with those guys was really good. We all just talk like we are friends now. We were all talking about who we are going to start recruiting. I spent some time with Brandon (Turnage). I think he will stick it out with us. I don’t see him going anywhere.

“I mainly spent time with the other commitments who were there. There weren’t a ton of top guys there for the first camp. I talked to a 2020 defensive lineman from Michigan who was really good. I know Clay (Webb) was there on Saturday morning, but I had to leave for a little bit.”

The elite lineman who has recovered from off-season labrum surgery was happy to go to work on the offensive line.

“I worked out on Monday and Tuesday,” Quick said. “I had a really good camp. I really liked it. I played tackle, guard and center. I’m not sure which one I liked best. Coach Key told me that he liked me at center. He likes how I am progressing. He also likes me at tackle. He’s not sure where he wants me yet. I don’t really have a preference. I am most comfortable at tackle because that’s where I have always played. I just want to play and help the team.”