Jah-Marien Latham, three-star defensive tackle from Pickens County High School in Reform, Alabama, joined several elite in-state recruits in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Crimson Tide's first Junior Day of the year. Latham committed to Alabama in November and hasn't re-considered his decision.

"The visit was awesome," Latham said. "I got a chance to meet back up with some of my future teammates and meet some new coaches, and of course talk to Coach Saban. I would say the best part of the visit was talking to Coach Saban and my future teammates.

"My relationship with other commitments is getting better every day. I am starting to build stronger bonds. Coach Saban was just talking to me about how I would fit into the program. He talked about how happy he was that I made the decision to be a part of the family."

Latham also spoke with new Alabama assistant coach Sal Sunseri during the visit.

"I talked to all of the coaches, but I talked to Coach Sunseri the most," he said. "He is a funny guy. He really knows what he is talking about when it comes to football."

The Class 1A Lineman of the Year said the recent coaching changes at Alabama has not impacted his recruitment.

"It's part of football," Latham said. "The coaches come and go. You have to make your decision based on how you you feel about the school in general."