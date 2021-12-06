Alabama commitment Jeremiah Alexander earns fifth star

Alexander will take his only official visit to Alabama this weekend. He will enroll at Alabama in January.

Jeremiah Alexander, five-star weakside defensive end from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, made a big move in the updated Rivals player rankings on Monday. Alexander moved from No.30 overall to No.4 in the Rivals100. Alexander earned his fifth star after helping his team to a third straight Class 7A state championship.

From Rivals National recruiting analyst Adam Gorney on Alexander's move to the No.4 overall player in the country.

Why he should be a five-star: Alexander has such special ability not only as a defensive end coming off the edge but someone who can play in space, who's involved in nearly every tackle on defense and he's a physical force that looks like a seasoned college football player playing on the high school level. Alabama develops guys like Will Anderson and others to be game-wreckers on defense and Alexander could be next in line.

Why he shouldn’t: There is almost no reason to not make Alexander a five-star and the only argument is that it wasn't done soon enough. If there is one thing to watch it would be how Alexander performs against national competition at the all-star games but that's it.

Recruitment overview: Alexander made an early commitment to Alabama but backed off that pledge to take other visits. His recruitment came down to the Crimson Tide and Clemson and in July, Alexander recommitted to the in-state power.

More analysis on the new five-star

"A versatile end/outside linebacker, Alexander is a Mack truck. He can get down on the line with his hand on the turf, stand up at linebacker and come off the edge attacking the quarterback. Regardless of the down and distance or situational aspects to the game, Alexander can defend against it all, and at an elite level.

"The Alabama commit spearheaded a nasty Warriors (13-1) squad that only allowed 99 total points this season while he had a team-high 86 stops with 27 tackles for a loss and 27 credited QB hurries." – Ryan Wright, National