Alabama commitment Jahlil Hurley focused on success for the future

Jahlil Hurley, the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. He brings the type of competitive spirit Alabama head coach Nick Saban covets when he has his eyes set on top targets. Hurley is the latest to join Alabama’s recruiting class.

"He's a very driven kid," said Florence High School Director of Operations, Jim Morris. "He's one of those kids that knew early on what he wanted. He has dedicated himself every step of the way and done things every day to help put him in the position he's in now. It didn't just happen over night.

"You aren't going to find anyone who says anything bad about him. He's just a magnetic kid. You knew he was going to be something special even back in middle school.

"He's very close to his family. That helps keeps him grounded. He has put himself in a position where he can help his family in the future. He's not your average kid. He is always looking ahead and trying to do things that are going to help him be successful in the future. I credit a lot of that to his grandmother."

Hurley is recruited by Alabama to play cornerback. Coach Morris has watched Hurley's success on the gridiron on both sides of the ball. He was named Class 7A First Team All-State after recording 43 tackles, three interceptions, five pass break ups and a touchdown during his junior season. He also added 19 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns on offense. Hurley returned a kickoff for another score.

"It's a business-like approach," Morris said. "Everything is serious to him. We asked him to play some offense last year just to have an extra weapon. He didn't have any reservations. He also made it look easy.

"He always wants to improve. He wants to do what is best for the team. Sometimes he is put in a situation, being the corner that he is, where it might be a long night. The other team is going to put their worst receiver against him. We have to adjust his role a little bit. He's just a very coachable kid. He's a competitor. He will do everything you ask of him.

"He's still a little raw, but his upside is through the roof. He has the frame, and I know once he gets to college they will be able to fill out that frame. He is 6-foot-2, 180-pounds."

The finalists were down to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Morris gave a lot of credit to Alabama assistant coach Freddie Roach on his pursuit of Hurley throughout the process. He also shared a story regarding Hurley's work-out with Coach Saban last summer.

"Holy cow, he's a heck of a recruiter," he said regarding Alabama defensive line coach/area recruiter Freddie Roach. "His decision came down to relationships and just the overall fit. Jahlil is a driven kid, so when you can lay out the plan both on-and-off the field that's what is important to him.

"He's not a kid you recruit by saying you can come here and be a hero. He wants to know the plan the school has for him. Alabama laid it out for him. They really connected with him. I never try to suggest a school one of our kids should attend, but I knew early on that he was Bama's to lose.

"He came back after camp last summer. He said he was in the middle of a drill, and that Coach Saban was all over his ass. He said he loved every minute of it. There are probably a lot of kids who don't like that, but he loved it. That’s how he wants to be coached."