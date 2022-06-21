Alabama commitment has superstar performance in Tide's camp

The Nick Saban Football Camps in June are critical for evaluation purposes. Many rising seniors have to compete, even if they have a scholarship offer from Alabama, to receive a green light to commit. Some including Yhonzae Pierre, four-star outside linebacker from Eufaula High School in Alabama, do not.

Pierre, committed to Alabama in April, prior to the spring and summer evaluation period. He was evaluated during camp a year ago and throughout his senior season. Nick Saban happily accepted his commitment. Pierre wanted to showcase himself regardless at the Tide's OL/DL camp this past Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

"I felt like I did really good from what the coaches were telling me," Pierre said after winning all eight of his one-on-one reps which included a match-up against 2024 five-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun. "I was working out at defensive end and rushing off the edge, but they want me to play outside linebacker."

Pierre spoke with future position coach Coleman Hutzler along with area recruiter, Charles Kelly, and Nick Saban during his trip back to Tuscaloosa. Those have worked the Tide's football camps have stated Pierre's performance was one of the best they have witnessed and may have been the best 'edge' rusher in camp since Will Anderson.

"They loved it," he said of the coaches thoughts on his camp session. "Coach Hutzler taught me a few new moves that I can use. They loved having me back up there."

"Coach Saban said he loved the way I performed. He said he loves my speed and the way I get off the ball. He told me I did great out there."

The in-state recruit said the highlight of his visit was certainly showing Alabama what he could do in one-on-ones. He also enjoyed meeting and spending more time with current players including Will Anderson and Dallas Turner.

"Yes, I am locked-in with Bama," Pierre said. "I feel really good about my commitment to them. I am not really talking to anyone else anymore. I am focused on my upcoming season. I plan on taking my official visit to Alabama in the fall. I don't think I am visiting anywhere else."