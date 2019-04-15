De'Rickey Wright, three-star athlete from Etowah High School in Attalla, Alabama, committed to the University of Alabama a few weeks ago. He returned to Alabama on Saturday for A-Day. It was his first visit back since he announced the decision.

"It was amazing," Wright said of the return to Tuscaloosa. "I loved it. It just felt like home there and getting to talk to the coaches like they're family. So it was amazing.

"I thought the game was great. It was good getting to see how physical and just how mental they are in person. I was watching Xavier McKinney and Shyheim (Carter) a good bit."

Wright spent time with Coach Saban, Coach Holmon Wiggins and Coach John Kelly. He was measured at almost 6-foot-4, 222-pounds on Saturday. Alabama has talked with him mainly about playing one position.

"Right now, they want me at safety," he said. "I would like to play that, but it doesn't matter to me. I made my early decision because of the relationship I grew with Coach Wiggins. It also just feels like home."

It was a different feel for Wright as he spent the weekend at Alabama as a commitment. He met a few other commitments and continues to grow closer to the staff.

"It felt amazing being down there," Wright said. "I loved it. I am just getting comfortable with my commitment every day. I talked to Jayson (Jones) a good bit down there. My relationship with the coaches has been getting stronger and stronger every day."