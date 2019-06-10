Jackson Bratton, four-star linebacker from Muscle Shoals High School in Alabama, has been committed to the University of Alabama for more than a year. He committed during the spring of his junior year. He is gearing up for his final semester of high school before moving to Tuscaloosa in January. He participated in Alabama's camp last Sunday.

"The camp was great," Bratton said. "I was just there for one day. I worked out at inside linebacker. I felt really good. I really felt like I performed well.



"I loved working with Coach Golding. His intensity while he works with the linebackers is great.

"I had a meeting with Coach Saban before practice. We didn’t talk about anything too special. We mainly just got caught up since the last time I had talked to him."

Bratton has received a lot of interest from other programs since his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Most notably from Ole Miss and Tennessee. He remains firm with his decision.

"I’m still tight with my commitment," he said. "Every time I go down there now it’s just like being at home to me. It honestly feels like I already play there once I get on campus."

The in-state player will return to Alabama on June 21 for the cook-out. He does not have any other visits scheduled at this time.