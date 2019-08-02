Seth McLaughlin , three-star center from Buford High School in Georgia, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama in the spring. He has kept a low-profile, and he is one of the Tide's most solid commitments.

McLaughlin is one of four players from the Peach State currently committed to Alabama. He is joined by Javon Baker, William Anderson and Brian Branch. All were in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's cook-out along with two of Alabama's top remaining targets from Georgia- Arik Gilbert and Phillip Webb.

"Phillip Webb was the main one," McLaughlin replied when asked if he was helping recruit any players last weekend. "His school is only 10 minutes away from mine. I didn't really get to do a lot of recruiting though because I was all over the place.

"I know the coaches are really high on him (Webb). All I know is that as a recruit, it's hard to turn down Alabama if they are super interested in you. We will see what happens."

McLaughlin had his own fun during the return to Tuscaloosa.

"I had a really good time," he said. "It was basically the same thing as the cook-out in June. The main difference was that there were some different recruits than the ones who came last time. So, it was just meeting the new, different recruits.

"We had wings, BBQ sandwiches and ribs. We also had banana pudding and some type of cookie. The desserts were amazing.

"We played some minute-to-win-it type games. I was with all the coaches. They were all super competitive and everyone had a good time."

The Tide commitment plans to take his official visit to Alabama in December. He will also graduate in December. McLaughlin does not plan to take any other visits.