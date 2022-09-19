Renaud kept things close to the vest primarily, not really taking much interest in media coverage; especially as he got closer to his decision.

Alabama won big again on the trail on Monday morning, as Rivals250 four-star Tex. prospect Jordan Renaud selected Alabama over Oklahoma in front of friends and family. Renaud becomes the fourth defensive lineman in the 2023 class.

All along, Renaud felt that Alabama was the most "real" with him and that they would provide the best base of talent to compete with on a daily basis.

"I appreciate all the schools that recruited me, but at the end of the day, Alabama is where I've wanted to be since I was a little kid. So I wanted to make that dream come true," he said about his decision. "Alabama is a great place, but even more than that is their honesty and game plan for me throughout this entire process. They showed me how I'd be used. They let me know about the competition, the expectations, and their track record for sending players to the league. Which is my goal."

When asked what his expectations are now that he's committed, Renaud spoke with confidence.

"At Alabama, it's simple; you have to be one of the best players in the country to be recruited, let alone play. I believe in my ability, and I've never run from competition. So I only expect that environment to bring out the best in me, helping me prepare for the league." Renaud said.

With his commitment, the Crimson Tide have furthered the gap between them and the rest of the country in the race for the number one class. Right now, the Crimson Tide have positioned themselves in a good position to finish at the top with a little under three months until Early Signing Day, and several high-profile targets remaining on the board.