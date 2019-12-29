“I’m not saying I’m decommitted, I’m just looking around,” Jones said during media day for the Under Armour All-American game. “I feel like in the past I haven’t given everyone a fair chance when it comes to recruiting, so that’s what I’m going to do now.”

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jayson Jones is still committed to Alabama, but the three-star defensive tackle made it known Saturday that his recruitment is still very much open.

Jones, who committed to the Crimson Tide in July of 2018, is rated as the No. 42 defensive tackle and No. 19 player in the state of Alabama in the 2020 class. Despite his decision to keep his recruitment open, he says he still has a solid relationship with Alabama coaches.

“We’re good. We talk occasionally,” Jones said. “Right now they can’t really talk to me because of the (no-contact) period. I love Alabama. They’ve always been true to me. I have nothing wrong with them.”

Jones, 6-foot-5, 322-pounds, says Alabama coaches have told him they like his footwork and how he carries his weight. However, while most schools are recruiting him to play on the defensive side of the ball, Crimson Tide coaches see him as an offensive lineman at the next level.

“They’re still talking offense right now, but I’m not entirely sure,” Jones said. “I don’t know their plans. I talked to Saban, and he said I could come in there and be a great defensive tackle, but he feels like I can be a wonderful player on the offensive side of the ball.”

Jones says he’s keeping an open mind about his position at the next level but admits his preference would be to remain on the defensive line.

“I obviously like defense more because I’ve played defense ever since I was 6 years old,” Jones said. “But I mean anything that helps the team, I’m going to do that.”

The other snag in Alabama’s recruitment of Jones is the Crimson Tide’s desire for him to take a blue shirt. Players who are blue-shirted have their scholarships delayed upon signing with teams.

“I’ve thought about it. I’ve prayed about it,” Jones said. “Again, I don’t really know what I want to do as of right now. There’s no hate toward Alabama. All they’ve done for me is tell the truth and what the facts are.”

Jones says he’s planning on taking official visits to Baylor (Jan. 17) and Oregon (Jan. 24). Several schools including Georgia Tech, LSU and Auburn are also trying to get him on their campuses.

Whichever school lands Jones’ signature will need to offer more than football. When asked Saturday, the three-star prospect stated the classroom as his biggest deciding factor. Jones plans on majoring in computer science with a minor in business and public relations.



“A lot of people don’t believe me when I say this, but it’s education,” Jones said. “I mean, football’s not going to last forever, am I wrong? Football’s not going to last forever. It comes to an end, so you have to have a backup plan and a backup plan for that backup plan, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last few years.”



Jones will participate in the Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT inside Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.



Other Alabama commits/signees named as Under Armour All-Americans include five-star linebackers Chris Braswell and Demouy Kennedy, four-star linebacker Drew Sanders, four-star running back Jase McClellan, four-star receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell and three-star offensive lineman Damieon George.