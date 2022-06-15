Alabama commit Jahlil Hurley addresses flip rumors
LAS VEGAS - There have been rumors that Jahlil Hurley could be looking around especially since the Alabama commit comes from a family full of Auburn fans.At the OT7 event over the weekend, Hurley w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news