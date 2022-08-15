Alabama added to an impressive 2023 class this past week with the additions of offensive linemen Raymond Pulido and Miles McVay. McVay joined the fold first, making his intentions clear on Thursday, after which Pulido said no to Louisville and Oregon committing on Saturday.

The Tide has clearly prioritized size as both players stand a whooping 6'6"+ and weigh over 320+ pounds. After an auspicious year of subpar o-line play, it seems that adding exceptionally sized humans can do but at the very least help stop teams from getting pressure.