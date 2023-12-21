PHOENIX — Alabama can’t catch a break on the basketball court it seems.

Facing a seven-point deficit with 4:19 remaining on the clock, the Crimson Tide collapsed on both sides of the floor and fell to the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats 87-74 in Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Having yet another opportunity to steal a victory against a top ten team in the country, Alabama’s effort to mount a comeback in the final minutes went south quicker than expected for Nate Oats’ squad.

“We can play with them,” head coach Nate Oats said. “We’ve got to do a better job playing for 40. We got to do a better job with that kind of margin, free throws, rebounds, turnovers, points off turnovers.”

After sinking a hook shot late in the second half, Grant Nelson and the Crimson Tide found themselves in striking distance from the Wildcats.

Then, everything went wrong.

On the next possession, the foul woes for Alabama continued once again. Guarding Wildcats guard Caleb Love who had been cold for the entire game, Rylan Griffen committed a foul on a three-pointer by Love and sent him to the line.

Big mistake.

Having just four points in the game with just under four minutes on the clock, Alabama had done a good job of containing Love until it mattered most. Having no trouble getting to the basket to close out the game, Love proceeded to score the next six straight points for Arizona off of two consecutive layups and two free throws to extend the lead.

“Love is one of their better scorers and we fouled him shooting that three,” Oats said. “I thought we did a pretty good job for a while, and then he got loose a little bit there late though.”

While Love was getting to the hoop, the rest of the Wildcats were getting to the free throw line with ease. Alabama’s foul trouble issues only seemed to be getting worse as the game neared the end.

As Arizona’s lead bloomed to 11 points, the Crimson Tide kept fouling over and over again. Following Love’s layup with just under three minutes remaining, the Wildcats were sent to the line in the next three possessions.

“They’re going to have to be more disciplined,” Oats said. “Keep their hands off people, move their feet. I think they’re picking some unnecessary ones that they don’t need to get.”

Meanwhile Arizona was putting the ball through the hoop with every possession, Alabama had a lid on the rim on the other end of the floor. Finishing out the game shooting 3-for-9 from the field, the Crimson Tide had gone ice cold and it was far too late to recover.

After a tough three game road trip against top ten teams, Alabama will return home to a favorable opponent in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide will take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in Tuscaloosa on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.