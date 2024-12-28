Alabama coaches, players talk Jaylen Mbakwe's transition to wide receiver

TAMPA, Fla. – Alabama fans might need some time to adjust to the new-look Jaylen Mbakwe. Not only has he switched from No. 9 to No. 6 during the team’s practices ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl, but the five-star cornerback is now practicing with the wide receivers after announcing plans to enter the transfer portal before ultimately deciding to return to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season.

Mbakwe logged 297 snaps on defense during his freshman season. While his first year at the college level on that side of the ball showed promise, Mbakwe has had the chance to showcase his skills on offense with Alabama down to just four scholarship wideouts for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan. Despite having only two practices as a wide receiver, Mbakwe has already made a strong impression on teammates and coaches.

“He is a natural athlete,” fellow Tide wideout Germie Bernard said. “There are things we can fine-tune and stuff like that, but like I said, he is a natural athlete. He catches the ball well, runs great routes, is dissecting the playbook really well and, man, I am glad to have him on our side of the ball.”

Mbakwes has been able to quickly acclimate to playing receiver thanks to his athleticism and versatility as a positionless player for Clay-Chalkville (AL) High School. Mbakwe totaled 41 catches for 615 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during his junior high school season. In addition to his versatility on the football field, Mbakwe shined as a track athlete for Clay-Chalkville. He captured three gold medals at Alabama’s 6A track meet in his junior year, winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes while anchoring the school’s 4x100 relay team to victory.

While there’s certainly a big jump from high school to college, Mbakwe’s experience playing the receiver position helped him stand out in his early appearances at practice.

“He looks good; he’s definitely talented,” Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “This is a guy that played both sides in high school, so he has familiarity when it comes to playing the position… It’s been a quick turnaround from him going from defensive back to receiver and how much he’s grabbed in that short period of time, so imagine we had him for the whole season and how well he’d be playing. I’m really happy to have him on our side of the ball.”

Milroe added that Mbakwe has even provided “wow” moments in Tampa.

“He tracks the ball really well,” Milroe said. “We have some plays in our system where we overthrow the ball, and they go track the ball, and he has done a really good job tracking the ball. That was definitely a wow moment for me. That’s a difficult task to track the ball over your shoulder, so he’s done a really good job with that.”

Alabama is set to have a crowded receiver room in 2025 with Ryan Williams, Jalen Hale, Jarin Hamilton, Amari Jefferson, Cole Adams, Rico Scott and Aeryn Hampton all expected to return and Germie Bernard potentially coming back. The Tide also added Miami transfer Isaiah Horton and elite prep prospects Lotzeir Brooks and Derek Meadows this offseason. However, Tide coaches have highlighted Mbakwe’s work ethic during the two practices, which will help him stand out if he does end up making the full-time switch to offense in 2025.

"I don't think the game is too fast for Jaylen at all," Tide offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. "I don't see any wide-eyed piece of that. I wouldn't say that. Seems to have a good presence there. He's really embraced it. Very attentive. Quick learner. (Wide receivers coach) JaMarcus Shephard is doing a great job of bringing him up to speed on some of those things. He's been good."

Mbakwe will get his first chance at in-game action on offense when Alabama meets Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.