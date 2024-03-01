Alabama basketball could be without guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for a fourth straight game when it faces No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday.

Wrightsell is still recovering from a head injury and his status remains day-to-day for the Crimson Tide. Alabama coach Nate Oats said the medical staff is continuing to be cautious with Wrightsell’s recovery to avoid potentially prolonging the injury.

"With the head injuries, you can't rush it," Oats said. "He's going through workouts. It's really day-to-day based on meetings with was Clarke (Holter) our trainer (and) Dr. Bitner a doctor and neurologist. They say he's doing really well and he's getting much better... when he can play they're going to let me know he can play. I don't have an answer yet on that, but hopefully it's pretty quick."

Oats added that Wrightsell is back participating in basketball workouts and it should be "any day here" before Wrightsell returns.

Wrightsell did not travel with Alabama for its game against Ole Miss — which the Crimson Tide won 103-88 — and has been listed as day-to-day since he picked up the injury. Before getting hurt, the Cal State Fullerton transfer solidified himself as a starter in Alabama’s small-ball lineup. He is averaging nine points and 3.2 rebounds per game, and shooting 42.4% from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc this season.

Freshman forward Jarin Stevenson has started in place of Wrightsell in the last three games. Stevenson had eight points, three rebounds and a pair of assists against Ole Miss.

Alabama tips off against Tennesee at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide will take sole possession of first place in the SEC with a win.