TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A game-winning grand slam from senior Hunter Alexander provided Alabama baseball with the necessary offense as the Crimson Tide defeated seventh-ranked Kentucky, 4-2, on Saturday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The win ensured the series victory for UA and moved the Tide’s overall record to 18-10 and 3-5 in Southeastern Conference play.



Alabama’s offense totaled two hits on the day, with the first coming in the seventh inning to break a no-hit bid by the Kentucky starter. The second came from Alexander in the eighth, as the senior took an 0-1 pitch deep to left to clear the bases. Alabama was able to load them up for Alexander with three walks in the inning before the game-winning home run.

The Crimson Tide pitchers held the Wildcat offense in check once again. Senior starter Jake Walters was handed the no-decision despite another impressive outing that saw the right-hander throw 7.1 innings of one-run baseball. Walters allowed seven hits and issued only one walk while striking out seven before turning things over to the relievers with the Tide trailing, 1-0.

Junior Dylan Duarte (3-0) earned the win in the eighth thanks to the Tide’s four-run output in the home half. Duarte recorded one out in the ninth before handing it over to sophomore Deacon Medders. The right-hander closed out the final 0.2 an inning for his fourth save of the season and second in as many games.

Alabama will go for the series sweep of Kentucky on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide will look to redshirt freshman Garret Rukes, a left-hander, in the start while junior righty Justin Lewis toes the rubber for the Wildcats. The game will air live on SEC Network+ with 1 p.m. CT first pitch.

