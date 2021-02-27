It took longer than Alabama basketball would have preferred but the wait ultimately proved worthwhile. The Crimson Tide shook off a slow start before surviving a comeback bid on the road Saturday to lock up its first SEC regular-season title since 2002 with a 64-59 victory over Mississippi State.

Three months ago, the media predicted the Tide to finish fifth in the SEC preseason poll. Following Saturday’s win, Alabama (19-6, 14-2 in the SEC) holds a three-game lead over Arkansas (19-5, 11-4) atop the conference standings with two games remaining in the regular-season schedule.

The Tide could have clinched the title earlier this week but instead saw its lead on the standings trimmed with an 81-66 road loss to the Razorbacks. However, Alabama was able to avoid a hangover Saturday, putting an end to the rising anxiety brewing in Tuscaloosa, Ala. following Arkansas’ win over LSU earlier in the day.

Along with the regular-season title, Alabama also locked up the top seed and a bye in next month’s conference tournament. The SEC tournament will take place in Nashville, Tenn. from March 10-14.

Nine days after signing a contract extension Nate Oats secured his first title with the Tide. After leading Alabama to a 16-15 mark in his debut season, the head coach has turned the Tide into a national contender in a year’s time. Alabama currently boasts its best ranking in more than a dozen years and entered Wednesday’s matchup as a projected No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament.

Alabama didn’t alway look like a conference champion Saturday night. After rebounding from another slow start, the Tide nearly threw away a 13-point halftime lead. Alabama maintained a comfortable advantage for most of the second half before going on a 1 of 16 shooting stretch that saw Mississippi State trim the lead to a single possession. Clinging to a 56-53 lead, Alabama forward James Rojas hit a corner 3 with 44.1 seconds remaining to end the Tide’s shooting woes and help put away the victory.

Alabama once again came out cold on the road, starting the game 4 of 18 from the floor, while hitting just one of its first eight shots at the rim against a towering Bulldogs frontcourt. However, unlike its loss against Arkansas earlier in the week, the Tide was able to recover quickly to retake control of the game.

Jahvon Quinerly helped fuel a 15-1 run for Alabama as it rebounded to take a 20-9 lead with 7:11 left in the half. The redshirt sophomore scored 15 first-half points off the bench as the Tide extended its lead to 13 points at the break. Quinerly finished the game with 19 points on 8 of 16 shooting to record his seventh straight double-digit game.

Alabama took advantage of an oversized Mississippi State lineup, using its speed to earn a 19-6 advantage in fastbreak points. Led by Quinerly, Alabama’s reserves also came up big as the Tide outscored Mississippi State 36-5 in bench points.