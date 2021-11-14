Alabama climbs in national polls following win over New Mexico State
Alabama is now the unanimous No. 2 team in the nation following Saturday’s 59-3 victory over New Mexico State. The Crimson Tide jumped Cincinnati for No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 while holding off the Bearcats for No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Alabama is also currently at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Standings which will be updated on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls released Sunday, picking up all 62 votes in each.
Alabama now has a top-10 win in both polls as Ole Miss moved up to No. 10 in both polls national polls. The Crimson Tide beat the Rebels 42-21 on Oct. 2.
Five SEC teams were represented in both polls. The coaches poll included No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 22 Arkansas. The AP Top 25 featured No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 21 Arkansas.
Alabama will host Arkansas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for its final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. The game will be televised on CBS.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Georgia, 10-0 (62)
|
Georgia, 10-0 (62)
|
2
|
Alabama, 9-1
|
Alabama, 9-1
|
3
|
Cincinnati, 10-0
|
Cincinnati, 10-0
|
4
|
Ohio State, 9-1
|
Oregon, 9-1
|
5
|
Oregon, 9-1
|
Ohio State, 9-1
|
6
|
Notre Dame, 9-1
|
Notre Dame, 9-1
|
7
|
Michigan, 9-1
|
Michigan State, 9-1
|
8
|
Michigan State, 9-1
|
Michigan, 9-1
|
9
|
Oklahoma State, 9-1
|
Oklahoma State, 9-1
|
10
|
Ole Miss, 8-2
|
Ole Miss, 8-2
|
11
|
Oklahoma, 9-1
|
Baylor, 8-2
|
12
|
Wake Forest, 9-1
|
Oklahoma, 9-1
|
13
|
Baylor, 8-2
|
Wake Forest, 9-1
|
14
|
Iowa, 8-2
|
BYU, 8-2
|
15
|
BYU, 8-2
|
UTSA, 10-0
|
16
|
Texas A&M, 7-3
|
Texas A&M, 7-3
|
17
|
Houston, 9-1
|
Houston, 9-1
|
18
|
UTSA, 10-0
|
Iowa, 8-2
|
19
|
Pittsburgh, 8-2
|
Wisconsin, 7-3
|
20
|
Wisconsin, 7-3
|
Pittsburgh, 8-2
|
21
|
Louisiana-Lafayette, 9-1
|
Arkansas, 7-3
|
22
|
Arkansas, 7-3
|
Louisiana-Lafayette, 9-1
|
23
|
San Diego State, 9-1
|
San Diego State, 9-1
|
24
|
N.C. State, 7-3
|
Utah, 7-3
|
25
|
Utah, 7-3
|
N.C. State, 7-3