 BamaInsider - Alabama climbs in national polls following win over New Mexico State
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-14 13:08:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama climbs in national polls following win over New Mexico State

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama is now the unanimous No. 2 team in the nation following Saturday’s 59-3 victory over New Mexico State. The Crimson Tide jumped Cincinnati for No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 while holding off the Bearcats for No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Alabama is also currently at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Standings which will be updated on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls released Sunday, picking up all 62 votes in each.

Alabama now has a top-10 win in both polls as Ole Miss moved up to No. 10 in both polls national polls. The Crimson Tide beat the Rebels 42-21 on Oct. 2.

Five SEC teams were represented in both polls. The coaches poll included No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 22 Arkansas. The AP Top 25 featured No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 21 Arkansas.

Alabama will host Arkansas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for its final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. The game will be televised on CBS.

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Georgia, 10-0 (62)

Georgia, 10-0 (62)

2

Alabama, 9-1

Alabama, 9-1

3

Cincinnati, 10-0

Cincinnati, 10-0

4

Ohio State, 9-1

Oregon, 9-1

5

Oregon, 9-1

Ohio State, 9-1

6

Notre Dame, 9-1

Notre Dame, 9-1

7

Michigan, 9-1

Michigan State, 9-1

8

Michigan State, 9-1

Michigan, 9-1

9

Oklahoma State, 9-1

Oklahoma State, 9-1

10

Ole Miss, 8-2

Ole Miss, 8-2

11

Oklahoma, 9-1

Baylor, 8-2

12

Wake Forest, 9-1

Oklahoma, 9-1

13

Baylor, 8-2

Wake Forest, 9-1

14

Iowa, 8-2

BYU, 8-2

15

BYU, 8-2

UTSA, 10-0

16

Texas A&M, 7-3

Texas A&M, 7-3

17

Houston, 9-1

Houston, 9-1

18

UTSA, 10-0

Iowa, 8-2

19

Pittsburgh, 8-2

Wisconsin, 7-3

20

Wisconsin, 7-3

Pittsburgh, 8-2

21

Louisiana-Lafayette, 9-1

Arkansas, 7-3

22

Arkansas, 7-3

Louisiana-Lafayette, 9-1

23

San Diego State, 9-1

San Diego State, 9-1

24

N.C. State, 7-3

Utah, 7-3

25

Utah, 7-3

N.C. State, 7-3
