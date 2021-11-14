Alabama climbs in national polls following win over New Mexico State

Alabama is now the unanimous No. 2 team in the nation following Saturday’s 59-3 victory over New Mexico State. The Crimson Tide jumped Cincinnati for No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 while holding off the Bearcats for No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Alabama is also currently at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Standings which will be updated on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls released Sunday, picking up all 62 votes in each.

Alabama now has a top-10 win in both polls as Ole Miss moved up to No. 10 in both polls national polls. The Crimson Tide beat the Rebels 42-21 on Oct. 2.

Five SEC teams were represented in both polls. The coaches poll included No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 22 Arkansas. The AP Top 25 featured No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 21 Arkansas.

Alabama will host Arkansas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for its final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. The game will be televised on CBS.