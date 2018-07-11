The University of Alabama has its two quarterback commitments in the 2019 class. It also has a quarterback on board in the class of 2020, Carson Beck. The quarterback future roster appears in great shape for the next two years. Is it a concern Tagovailoa continues to take visits? He seems very solid with his commitment to the Crimson Tide. His older brother, Tua, doesn't seem a likely transfer. It might become a little uneasy if Jalen Hurts gets the nod as the starter this fall. It makes for a lot of speculation discussion with fans and other writers during the off-season.