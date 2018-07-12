Alabama Class: Defensive breakdown
Free 30-day trial subscription to BamaInsider.com
Alabama Class: Offensive Breakdown
The University of Alabama might sign one of the best defensive classes in recent memory. We breakdown the top remaining targets and the numbers at each position.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news