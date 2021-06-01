Alabama choses COMPASS platform for new NIL program

In a continued effort to engage industry-leading partners and resources for The Advantage program, which assists student-athletes with building their personal brands, Alabama Athletics has selected the COMPASS NIL platform to help empower student-athletes to maximize name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities. The COMPASS platform will provide Alabama student-athletes with NIL education, deal disclosure and compliance monitoring tools in one easy-to-use platform.

Developed by CLC, the nation’s leading trademark licensing company, and Game Plan, the premier provider of athlete education, the COMPASS platform will provide the proven systems to enable Alabama’s student-athletes and staff to begin preparing for NIL. This platform also offers flexibility to adapt to NIL guidelines or laws as they evolve over time, ensuring student-athletes never miss opportunities and remain compliant in their eligibility requirements.

“For our staff to provide the comprehensive tools our student-athletes need to build and elevate their personal brands, we needed the COMPASS NIL platform to serve as the infrastructure to track and monitor their brand and business opportunities,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “The deal management and education available in the COMPASS system are the ideal complement to The Advantage to help all our student-athletes succeed.”

With the state of Alabama student-athlete NIL law going into effect July 1, 2021, the Crimson Tide will be well-positioned and ready when student-athletes are able to monetize their NIL. The robust reporting available through COMPASS will allow Alabama to track NIL activities and look for trends and opportunities to help student-athletes better gauge their NIL value over time.

“Because the COMPASS platform is not a marketplace for student-athlete deals, we are able to provide a neutral tool for disclosure, monitoring, and education that helps both the university and the student-athlete navigate the NIL landscape,” said Cory Moss, CEO of CLC. “We are excited to partner with Alabama, one of the country’s premier athletic institutions, to deliver our fully-integrated COMPASS system to help ensure their student-athletes, staff, and other NIL stakeholders remain compliant while engaging NIL activities.”

Alabama Athletics will begin implementing COMPASS during the summer semester in conjunction with other aspects of the The Advantage program.

About CLC

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield IMG College, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

About Game Plan

Game Plan’s comprehensive software platform integrates mobile-first eLearning as well as virtual mentorship and career services, uniquely designed for athletic organizations. Game Plan has over 275 athletic organizations with over 200,000 courses completed yearly. Our eLearning courses provide student-athletes ultimate access and flexibility while equipping both athletics departments and the conference office management tools and insight to ensure outstanding experiences and outcomes. To learn more about Game Plan, please visit wearegameplan.com.

The report was obtained from a recent Alabama Athletics release.