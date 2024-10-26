Alabama capitalizes on turnovers to bury Missouri in bounce-back win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s offense made sure it wasn’t wasteful with its chances. The No. 15 Crimson Tide started slow but snatched all of the momentum by halftime in its 34-0 blowout of No. 21 Missouri on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide looked like it was in for another rocky performance on the offensive end. Its first four possessions ended in two punts and two field goals. While Missouri’s offense failed to generate much of anything from the opening kickoff, Alabama’s offense appeared to be equally struggling.

The offense’s spark came thanks to the defense with just over 4:30 remaining in the first half. Mizzou backup quarterback Drew Pyne — who replaced starter Brady Cook after an injury — threw an interception straight into the arms of Alabama safety Malachi Moore.

The Tide was set up on the Missouri 35-yard line and didn’t look back for the rest of the game. It scored in three plays on its ensuing possession and came away with touchdowns on three of its final six possessions of the game, including one touchdown off another Pyne interception.

“Didn’t get a lot of points right away but kept applying pressure in different ways once we got the field position flipped," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. “Especially I think after the interception, the momentum swung. So some good team football there. Three takeaways and none as far as given up.”

The Tide offense successfully cashed in on two of the defense's three interceptions Saturday, which helped Alabama quickly pull away and avoid another disappointing result after a rough last three games. Alabama scored on five of its final eight possessions of the game while shutting out Missouri defensively.

Alabama's ability to capitalize off of defensive takeaways was not only important to seal a win but also comes just one week after the Crimson Tide failed to do so against a ranked Tennessee side. The Volunteers also coughed up the ball three times, with all three turnovers coming in the first half, but Alabama failed to turn any of the takeaways into points. Despite the defense pitching a first-half defensive shutout, the offense failed to help Alabama pull away, which kept Tennessee in the game as it eventually found answers on its own offensive end.

The Tide made sure that wouldn’t be the same story Saturday and played a far more complete game offensively while not letting a shutout go to waste. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s unit prides itself on winning the turnover battles giving offense chances to cash in. Alabama did just that Saturday, avoiding mistakes while punishing the Tigers for theirs.

“That was huge,” Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. “Under any circumstances, it is important that we take advantage of turnovers because our defense, they work their tail off all week and they emphasize getting turnovers. And we’ve got to make sure we do something with them like we did today.”

Alabama’s defense has now forced six turnovers in its last two games and hasn’t allowed a point in six of its last eight quarters of play. The unit’s confidence has grown thanks in large part to what DeBoer called “a little bit more of an attacking mindset.” The team has continued leaning on its turnover mantra and it's led to positive growth on that side of the ball.

“There’s some good vibes when it comes to taking the football away defensively,” DeBoer said. “They’re hunting it. They’re anticipating it a little bit. So a little bit more of an attacking mindset and not so much on their heels and just making every yard count.”

As the defense has rediscovered itself over the last two games, the results of both matchups have been heavily dictated by the offense's ability to capitalize on the turnovers and strong field position the defense generates. Alabama was wasteful in that aspect Tennessee and suffered its second loss of the season. But as the defense began to set the tone again Saturday, the offense was fueled rather than pressured by the opportunities it was given, leading to an emphatic win that Alabama was in desperate need of.

“There’s so many elements to why they’re such a great defense," Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. "So I love those guys and as an offense, we love just [being fueled by] how effective they are in the game.”