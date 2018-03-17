Donte DiVincenzo sparked the inferno that ultimately undid Alabama’s season. Coming off the bench, the Villanova guard scored 18 points and hit five 3s to lead the No. 1 seed Wildcats to an 81-58 victory over the No. 9 seed Alabama on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



DiVincenzo scored all 18 points of his points in the first half when the rest of Villanova’s offense was stalling. Despite shooting 33 percent in the first half, the Wildcats went into the break leading 32-27 after DiVincenzo hit a 3 with two seconds remaining.

That shot gave Villanova the momentum it needed to pull away from Alabama. The Wildcats opened the second period on a 12-0 run to take a commanding 44-27 lead with 16:26 remaining. Alabama didn’t make its first second-half field goal until John Petty hit a 3 with 15:01 remaining. By that time, Villanova had extended its lead to 50-31.

DiVincenzo’s first-half effort was matched by Mikal Bridges after the break. The junior guard scored 22 second-half points, including five 3s to finish with a game-high 23 points on the afternoon. In total, Villanova made 17 of 41 (41 percent) of its shots from beyond the arc.

After a strong shooting 47. 8 percent from the floor in the first half, Alabama slumped after the break. The Crimson Tide shot 36 percent in the second half, including just 2 of 10 from 3. Alabama was also its worst enemy at times, turning the ball over 15 times against a well-disciplined Villanova squad.

Alabama ends its season at 20-16 in a year where it returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. Villanova improves to 32-4 and advances to the Sweet 16 in Boston where it will face the winner of No. 5 seed West Virginia and No. 13 seed Marshall on March 23.