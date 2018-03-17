Donte DiVincenzo sparked the inferno that ultimately undid Alabama’s season. Coming off the bench, the Villanova guard scored 18 points and hit five 3s to lead the No. 1 seed Wildcats to an 81-58 victory over the No. 9 seed Alabama on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
DiVincenzo scored all 18 points of his points in the first half when the rest of Villanova’s offense was stalling. Despite shooting 33 percent in the first half, the Wildcats went into the break leading 32-27 after DiVincenzo hit a 3 with two seconds remaining.
That shot gave Villanova the momentum it needed to pull away from Alabama. The Wildcats opened the second period on a 12-0 run to take a commanding 44-27 lead with 16:26 remaining. Alabama didn’t make its first second-half field goal until John Petty hit a 3 with 15:01 remaining. By that time, Villanova had extended its lead to 50-31.
DiVincenzo’s first-half effort was matched by Mikal Bridges after the break. The junior guard scored 22 second-half points, including five 3s to finish with a game-high 23 points on the afternoon. In total, Villanova made 17 of 41 (41 percent) of its shots from beyond the arc.
After a strong shooting 47. 8 percent from the floor in the first half, Alabama slumped after the break. The Crimson Tide shot 36 percent in the second half, including just 2 of 10 from 3. Alabama was also its worst enemy at times, turning the ball over 15 times against a well-disciplined Villanova squad.
Alabama ends its season at 20-16 in a year where it returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. Villanova improves to 32-4 and advances to the Sweet 16 in Boston where it will face the winner of No. 5 seed West Virginia and No. 13 seed Marshall on March 23.
Tide's top performers
Collin Sexton was Alabama’s only real offense on the afternoon. The five-star freshman finished with 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including eight points in the second half before Alabama elected to play its bench players to finish the game.
Sexton was Alabama’s only double-digit scorer. The next highest total came from Alex Reese, who scored nine points.
It was over when
DiVincenzo’s 3 before the half started a 15-0 run for Villanova. After a free throw from freshman forward Galin Smith finally got Alabama on the board with 16:10 remaining, Villanova answered with a 12-3 run to put the game well out of hand. Alabama missed its first six shots in the second half.
Next up
The loss brings an end to an up-and-down season for Alabama. At times, the Crimson Tide looked like a team capable of making a deep run in the tournament. However, as was the case Saturday, Alabama was not able to maintain the consistency and poise needed to play deep into March.
This was all but certainly Sexton’s last game in an Alabama jersey as he appears destined to become a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft. The former five-star set Alabama’s freshman scoring record, notching 632 points on the year. The previous mark was set by James “Hollywood” Robinson, who scored 554 points during the Tide's 1990-91 season.
Even if Sexton does depart for the NBA Draft, Alabama will return a roster capable of reaching the NCAA Tournament next season. The Crimson Tide had the fourth-youngest roster in the Division I this past season and bring in another solid recruiting class along with Texas transfer Tevin Mack, who averaged 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds a season ago.