Nick Saban’s name will now permanently be displayed at Alabama home games. Friday, the University of Alabama system board of trustees voted unanimously to approve the naming of “Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.” The field will officially be dedicated to the retired head coach before Alabama’s game against South Florida on Sept. 7.

“This is a very special honor,” Saban via a Zoom call during the board of trustees meeting. “I don’t think there could be anything that honors the hard work and the example that we tried to set for our community, our university and our program and all the players in it as to what you all have decided to do here today. Terry and I the utmost gratitude for this great legacy type of award by naming the field for us. I can’t tell you how honored and how much appreciation we have for that.”

Saban, 72, retired from Alabama after leading the Crimson Tide the past 17 seasons. He posted a 201-19 record at Alabama, leading the Tide to six national titles and nine SEC titles during that span. Saban was 108-9 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as the Crimson Tide's head coach. He finished his college coaching career with a 297-71-1 record, winning an additional national title with LSU.

Friday, Alabama’s board of trustees also acknowledged the impact Saban and his wife Terry made on the Tuscaloosa community, including millions of dollars donated to charities and scholarship funds.

“What Coach Saban and Ms. Terry mean to The University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa community is immeasurable,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne posted on X. “They continue to be tremendous ambassadors, and we look forward to celebrating with them in September!”

During Friday’s board of trustees meeting, renderings were shown of new signage both outside and inside the stadium. A sign with “Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium” will be displayed in front of the stadium, while a sign reading “Saban Field” will hang over the Walk of Champions tunnel as well as the tunnel leading out to the field. Saban’s image had already been immortalized by a statue outside of the stadium which recognizes his six national titles at Alabama.

Alabama’s football stadium was originally named Denny Stadium in 1929, recognizing university president George H. Denny. In 1976, it was renamed Bryant-Denny Stadium to include legendary head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.