Alabama bolstered its depth on the offensive line Sunday, adding Florida State graduate transfer Landon Dickerson, BamaInsider has learned.

Dickerson entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal in February before removing it a week later. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound offensive lineman then entered his name again in May before transferring to Alabama this weekend. Dickerson visited Tuscaloosa this weekend. He will be able to play immediately for the Crimson Tide as a redshirt junior.

Last year Dickerson started two games at both right and left tackle before missing the rest of the season with an injury. The setback was the latest in an injury-riddled career. He started seven games as a true freshman in 2016 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. In 2017, he started four games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Dickerson, a former four-star recruit, was rated as the No. 43 player in the nation for the 2016 class. Sources tell BamaInsider that one of the reason’s for his decision to transfer to Alabama was his desire to play in a pro-style offense.

Alabama returns three starters from last year’s offensive line in Jedrick Wills Jr., Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown. The Crimson Tide also brings back Matt Womack, who started 14 games at right tackle in 2017.