MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The season that almost never was will now be one Alabama will never forget. Alabama secured its 18th national title Monday night as it took down Ohio State 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The victory gives Nick Saban his seventh national title, moving him past legendary Crimson Tide coach Paul “Bear” Bryant for most all-time. Alabama (13-0) completed an undefeated season for the first time since 2009 when Saban claimed his first national title with the Tide. Saban has led Alabama to six national titles, while also winning once with LSU.

Alabama’s storybook run would have been nothing without its senior leaders. During the offseason, receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood made headlines when they elected to forgo the NFL draft to return for a final season. Their goal: to end their Crimson Tide careers on a winning note.

Monday night, that mission was accomplished as all three played instrumental parts in Alabama’s victory.

Smith earned offensive MVP honors, pulling in 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns. The Heisman Trophy winner left the game in the third quarter with an apparent finger injury and did not return. However, by that point, he had helped Alabama put the game out of reach.

Meanwhile, Leatherwood helped clear the way for Harris, who had 79 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries while also recording seven catches for 79 yards and a score through the air. Smith and Harris are the first teammates to each record three touchdowns from scrimmage during a national championship game.

The 2020 season also featured several pleasant surprises for Alabama, including quarterback Mac Jones, who emerged as one of the best passers in program history after previously serving in the shadows behind Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. Jones put together a near-flawless performance Monday night, completing 36 of 45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions — all national championship game records.

On the other hand, Justin Fields failed to match the sterling performance that led Ohio State to a victory over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. Battling an injury he sustained during the Sugar Bowl, the Buckeyes quarterback completed 17 of 33 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown while adding 67 yards on the ground.

Ohio State’s offense was shorthanded from the start as starting running back Trey Sermon left the game with a shoulder injury following the Buckeyes’ first possession. Master Teague III filled in admirably at running back for Ohio State, recording 65 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Alabama also lost a player during the game as starting safety Jordan Battle was ejected for targeting in the second quarter. The sophomore recorded three tackles before leaving the game. He was replaced by Daniel Wright.

Jaylen Waddle returned to the field for Alabama for the first time since fracturing his ankle during the opening kickoff against Tennessee on Oct. 24. The dynamic receiver took on a supplementary role on the night, recording three receptions for 34 yards.