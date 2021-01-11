Alabama blows out Ohio State to claim 18th national title
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The season that almost never was will now be one Alabama will never forget. Alabama secured its 18th national title Monday night as it took down Ohio State 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The victory gives Nick Saban his seventh national title, moving him past legendary Crimson Tide coach Paul “Bear” Bryant for most all-time. Alabama (13-0) completed an undefeated season for the first time since 2009 when Saban claimed his first national title with the Tide. Saban has led Alabama to six national titles, while also winning once with LSU.
Alabama’s storybook run would have been nothing without its senior leaders. During the offseason, receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood made headlines when they elected to forgo the NFL draft to return for a final season. Their goal: to end their Crimson Tide careers on a winning note.
Monday night, that mission was accomplished as all three played instrumental parts in Alabama’s victory.
Smith earned offensive MVP honors, pulling in 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns. The Heisman Trophy winner left the game in the third quarter with an apparent finger injury and did not return. However, by that point, he had helped Alabama put the game out of reach.
Meanwhile, Leatherwood helped clear the way for Harris, who had 79 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries while also recording seven catches for 79 yards and a score through the air. Smith and Harris are the first teammates to each record three touchdowns from scrimmage during a national championship game.
The 2020 season also featured several pleasant surprises for Alabama, including quarterback Mac Jones, who emerged as one of the best passers in program history after previously serving in the shadows behind Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. Jones put together a near-flawless performance Monday night, completing 36 of 45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions — all national championship game records.
On the other hand, Justin Fields failed to match the sterling performance that led Ohio State to a victory over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. Battling an injury he sustained during the Sugar Bowl, the Buckeyes quarterback completed 17 of 33 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown while adding 67 yards on the ground.
Ohio State’s offense was shorthanded from the start as starting running back Trey Sermon left the game with a shoulder injury following the Buckeyes’ first possession. Master Teague III filled in admirably at running back for Ohio State, recording 65 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Alabama also lost a player during the game as starting safety Jordan Battle was ejected for targeting in the second quarter. The sophomore recorded three tackles before leaving the game. He was replaced by Daniel Wright.
Jaylen Waddle returned to the field for Alabama for the first time since fracturing his ankle during the opening kickoff against Tennessee on Oct. 24. The dynamic receiver took on a supplementary role on the night, recording three receptions for 34 yards.
Offensive MVP — DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith raced past Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland and cruised under a lofted ball from Jones for a 42-yard touchdown. It was the Heisman winner’s 12th catch and third receiving touchdown of the night. There was still 1:48 left in the half.
Smith recorded all 215 of his receiving yards before the break, marking his fifth career 200-yard game through the career — the most ever by an Alabama receiver.
The Amite, La., native may very well go down as the Tide’s best player ever. Following his final college game Monday night, he holds all-time school records in receptions (235), receiving yards (3,965) and receiving touchdowns (46). Smith also holds the SEC all-time marks in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
The senior finished his season with a nation's best 117 receptions, breaking SEC records with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air.
Defensive MVP — Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore took home defensive MVP honors after recording five tackles, including a sack and two stops for a loss. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive lineman came up with a fourth-down stop when he stuffed Teague on a fourth-and-1 in the third quarter. He helped Alabama limit Ohio State 341 total yards as Tide piled up 621 total yards on the night.
Defining moment
During its third possession of the second quarter, Ohio State drove down to the Alabama 6-yard line before settling for a 23-yard field goal to cut the Tide’s lead to 21-17. The missed opportunity served as a turning point in terms of momentum as Alabama answered back by going 69 yards on nine plays capped off by a five-yard touchdown from Jones to Smith to increase its lead to two possessions.
From there, Ohio State went three-and-out before Alabama broke the game open with Smith's 42-yard touchdown reception to go up 35-17 with 1:48 left in the half.