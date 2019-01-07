SANTA CLARA, Calif — This might have been one of the best teams in the Nick Saban era — it just lost to perhaps the greatest team in college football history. No. 1 Alabama’s undefeated season came to a crashing halt Monday night as it fell 44-16 to No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Clemson is the first Division I college football team to go 15-0 in the modern area with Penn last accomplishing the feat in 1897. Alabama was hoping to achieve the same milestone while also putting together its first unblemished season since 2009. However, as was the case two seasons ago, the Crimson Tide’s quest at perfection was ended by an elite performance from a Clemson quarterback.

Freshman Trevor Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns without an interception as he picked apart an oftentimes confused and undisciplined Alabama secondary. After starting the night 0-for-3, the No. 1 player in the 2018 class rose to the occasion when it mattered. Lawrence was 8 of 12 for 240 yards and two touchdowns on third down. He also picked up a third-down conversion with his feet during the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was crippled by costly mistakes. The Heisman finalist was intercepted on Alabama’s first possession as Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell stepped in front of a pass before returning it 44-yards for a touchdown. Tagovailoa was later intercepted again by Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen in the second quarter. Clemson then scored eight plays later as Lawrence found running back Travis Ettiene for a 5-yard touchdown to put Clemson up 28-16. The Tigers added a field goal before the half to head into the break up 31-16, its largest deficit of the season.

After driving down the field on its first offensive possession of the second half, Alabama faced a fourth-and-6 from the Clemson 22-yard line. Lining up as if it was going to attempt a field goal, Alabama attempted a fake as holder Mac Jones kept the ball and rushed up the middle. The third-string quarterback was stopped well short, allowing Clemson to take over. Three plays later, Lawrence hit Justyn Ross for a 74-yard touchdown pass to put the game away.

Alabama marched down the field on the ensuing possession only for Tagovailoa to come up a yard short on a fourth-and-4 from the Clemson 11. The Crimson Tide finished the game 4 of 13 on third down while allowing the Tigers to convert on 10 of 15 third-down tries. Alabama was 3 of 6 on its fourth-down attempts.

Tagovailoa ended his night 22 of 34 for 295 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Jerry Jeudy led the Crimson Tide in receiving with 139 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. DeVonta Smith had a team-high six catches for 65 yards.

Playing in his final collegiate game, Damien Harris carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards. Najee Harris led the team with 59 rushing yards on nine carries, while Josh Jacobs tallied 47 yards on 11 carries.

While Lawrence led Clemson through the air, Travis Ettiene recorded 86 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. The sophomore back punched in his touchdowns from 17 yards and 1 yard out respectively to go with his 5-yard touchdown catch from Lawrence. Ross tallied six receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown, while Tee Higgins had three catches for 81 yards and a score.

Monday night’s game marked the fourth straight time Alabama and Clemson have met in the College Football Playoff. Alabama started the recent rivalry with a wild 45-40 win in the 2016 national championship game which Clemson avenged in a last-second 35-31 victory the following year. Last season, the Crimson Tide prevailed in a 24-6 defensive struggle in the Sugar Bowl.