Alabama becomes top contender for in-state lineman

Ryqueze McElderry, 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Anniston High School in Alabama, announced on Wednesday his plans to commit on November 30. His finalists: Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee. Many expecting the Bulldogs as the front-runner.

He received an offer from the University of Alabama two days later. McElderry attended one of the Tide's camps in June, and the coaches have watched him closely this fall. He has visited Tuscaloosa three times this season, and it looks like the offer is a game--changer in his recruitment.

"It's the one I've been waiting on," McElderry said on Friday after he received the offer from Alabama. He still expects to announce a decision at the end of the month with the Tide entering his top group. "I grew up a Bama fan. My mom was very happy. I have visited Bama for two games this year and spent time with Coach Marrone.

"Coach Marrone said (on Friday) that he and Coach Saban have kept up with my play this year, and they watched my film this morning. Coach Saban wanted to offer me.

McElderry said he has been in contact with Coach Marrone and assistant offensive line coach Manry Saint-Armour since June. He has a lot of love for the Crimson Tide's program.

"I like everything about Alabama," he said. "The winning tradition and the guys they put in the league. I like the development of the players, and it's Bama. Coach Marrone is real cool. He is very genuine and very hands-on."

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman returned to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's 42-35 win against Arkansas. He spent time with Coach Saban and Coach Marrone prior to kickoff.

"Coach Saban said that he has been impressed with me since the summer," McElderry said. "I had a good showing at their prospect camp. They wanted me to come back for their OL/DL camp, and I performed well again.

"It was great spending time with him. It was really good getting to know more about him and the program, also for him getting to know more about me. He loves my quickness, footwork and agility to get to the next level.

"It was real cool. I've spent time with him before, but today was more of a personal level with my mom. The visits to Bama have been great. My mom and grandad have enjoyed them and also meeting the coaches"

McElderry said he thought it was a great game between the Tide and Razorbacks which was closer than the experts predicted. He also said he really enjoyed watching Alabama's explosive offense. He spent time with his high school teammate and Alabama commitment, Antonio Kite. The four-star safety has been recruiting McElderry since Friday.

"He (Antonio) was like, ‘so, I guess we are gonna stay teammates for a while now,’ the junior prospect said. He basically said it would be cool if we play ball together. He's like family. I hung out with him during my visit."