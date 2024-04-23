TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is entering the final stretch of the regular season, and still has some work to do in order to make some much needed noise in the country.

Taking on the Samford Bulldogs on Tuesday night, the No. 23 Crimson Tide were able to take care of business, and come away with a 14-5 victory inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium for the final non-conference home game of the season.

“That's a really good team over there," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "We had a pretty good lead on them at their place and then it got real tight at the end. The top of that order is really good. Those top three hitters are SEC caliber hitters."

However, things didn’t start easy for Vaughn’s squad. After a clean first inning defensively, things got a little sloppy in the second frame as the Bulldogs picked up four runs off of two consecutive hits, capped off by a two-run homerun to take a quick lead.

Luckily for the Crimson Tide, its dream turned into Samford’s nightmare very quickly. Facing a slight deficit on the scoreboard, Alabama was able to string together several hits, along with lifting three two-run blasts over the fence by Justin Lebron, T.J. McCants, and Evan Sleight to tally a whopping 11 runs to make it an 11-4 lead in the bottom of the third.

“It was a great inning for us," outfielder Evan Sleight said. "That's a glimpse into what we can do as a lineup and I think it was awesome for us as a team to be down by four and know that we're still more than in it, and to put that inning together."

From there, the Crimson Tide were in complete control and limited the Bulldogs to just one more run, meanwhile Alabama tallied three more runs in the fifth inning and picked up another victory on the year.

Following the victory over the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide have more important matters to attend to very soon.

Standing in its way are the Ole Miss Rebels who are just one game behind Alabama in the SEC with a 6-12 record in the conference. The Rebels are coming off two victories over the #20 Georgia Bulldogs and the North Alabama Lions and have had plenty of recent success at its home ballpark.

The Crimson Tide have struggled on the road so far this season with a 3-7 record at opposing fields. Alabama has lost all six of its conference games on the road against No. 15 Kentucky and Georgia, and is looking to turn that trend around on Thursday night in Oxford.

However, on paper, the Crimson Tide appear to have the upper hand due to its top-four team batting average in the SEC with a .307, meanwhile the Rebels are at the bottom half of the conference in the 12th position with a .268 team batting average.

Vaughn’s squad is littered with efficient batters who can get on base with ease. The Crimson Tide still rank first in the conference in hits, while the Rebels are dead last in the category.

Alabama third baseman Gage Miller has been the prominent leader at the plate for his team. The junior infielder is batting 0.394 with nine doubles, 17 home runs, and 45 RBIs and has a knack for playing well in SEC games.

Ole Miss is led at the dish by senior left fielder and three-hole batter Ethan Lege. Lege bats 0.348 at the plate with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, and 37 RBIs and always manages to put himself in scoring position as well with his 38 runs scored this year.

Alabama is looking to climb the steep ladder in the SEC West and a series victory over the Rebels on the road would be a huge step. The Crimson Tide will begin its road series in Oxford on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. CT.